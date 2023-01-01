Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Minoa on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. Sales leadership teams use Minoa to enable their team to build consistent and formulaic business cases that align with modern buying committees.

Website: minoa.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Minoa. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.