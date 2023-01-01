SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated content. Consistently close more deals with buyer enablement SalesHood cracked the code to build high performing teams by providing sales enablement software, sales training content, and consulting services together to quickly solve revenue problems. Companies like Activtrak, Alation, Copado, Sage, Trinet, and Planview use SalesHood to realize fast revenue outcomes. SalesHood is much more than just a sales enablement platform. We understand how hard it is to execute enablement programs that positively impact revenue metrics and KPIs. With SalesHood, you don't have to figure it out and reinvent the wheel. Our software is equipped with automated guidance and templates covering the entire lifecycle of enablement. We also offer built-in sales training content so you can realize value in days and weeks, not months and years. Our sales training library is updated regularly and will be your go-to resource for sales training.

