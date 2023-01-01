RFP360
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: rfp360.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RFP360 on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
RFP360 empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx issuing process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and increase engagement when issuing RFPs, RFIs, vendor assessments and more. Our request management software introduces digital transformation and automation into sourcing routines. With full-circle features like a template library, workflow, scoring and messaging, buyers and sellers easily collaborate and communicate in one place throughout the purchasing lifecycle. And at every step, RFP360 ensures strategic decisions are informed, objective and fair.
Website: rfp360.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RFP360. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.