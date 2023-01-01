WebCatalog

uman.ai

uman.ai

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: uman.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for uman.ai on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, presales and consultants and higher productivity overall.

Website: uman.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to uman.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

Fiverr Workspace

Fiverr Workspace

workspace.fiverr.com

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Better Proposals

Better Proposals

betterproposals.io

RFPIO

RFPIO

rfpio.com

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

Quotient

Quotient

quotientapp.com

Nusii

Nusii

nusii.com

FastSpring

FastSpring

fastspring.com

RepricerExpress

RepricerExpress

repricerexpress.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.