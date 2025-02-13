Top Machine Translation Services - South Sudan

Find the right software and services.
Machine Translation Services involve the use of automated systems and algorithms to translate text or content from one language to another. These services leverage advanced natural language processing and artificial intelligence technologies to analyze and comprehend the meaning of the source text, producing accurate and coherent translations in the target language. Machine Translation Services are widely used in various industries, including business, technology, healthcare, and academia, to facilitate communication and overcome language barriers on a global scale. These services offer efficiency, speed, and scalability, making them valuable tools for individuals and organizations seeking cost-effective solutions for multilingual communication and content localization.
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Google Translate is a free multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google, to translate text and websites from one language into another. It offers a website interface, a mobile app for Android and iOS, and an application programming interface that helps developers build browser extensions and software applications. As of September 2020, Google Translate supports 109 languages at various levels and as of April 2016, claimed over 500 million total users, with more than 100 billion words translated daily.Launched in April 2006 as a statistical machine translation service, it used United Nations and European Parliament documents and transcripts to gather linguistic data. Rather than translating languages directly, it first translates text to English and then pivots to the target language in most of the language combinations it posits in its grid, with a few exceptions including Catalan-Spanish. During a translation, it looks for patterns in millions of documents to help decide on which words to choose and how to arrange them in the target language. Its accuracy, which has been criticized and ridiculed on several occasions, has been measured to vary greatly across languages. In November 2016, Google announced that Google Translate would switch to a neural machine translation engine - Google Neural Machine Translation (GNMT) - which translates "whole sentences at a time, rather than just piece by piece. It uses this broader context to help it figure out the most relevant translation, which it then rearranges and adjusts to be more like a human speaking with proper grammar". Originally only enabled for a few languages in 2016, GNMT is used in all 109 languages in the Google Translate roster as of September 2020, except for the language pair between English and Latin.
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Free online translation from French, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian and a number of other languages into English and back, dictionary with transcription, pronunciation, and examples of usage. Yandex.Translate works with words, texts, and webpages.
Alexa Translations
alexatranslations.com
Break language barriers with Alexa Translations—delivering expert translation services powered by A.I. and industry-specialized translators. Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the largest and most prestigious legal, financial, and government institutions. Its unique combination of advanced technology and professionally certified translators deliver tailored solutions with unparalleled quality. Thanks to over two decades of award-winning client success, you can rely on us as a true extension of your team.
YOUS
yous.ai
YOUS is a messaging tool integrated with an AI-based translator, designed to help individuals and businesses communicate seamlessly across different languages. This tool supports connections through audio and video calls, meetings, and chats, each feature enhanced with a built-in translation function. The translation function can interpret across 17 different languages, eliminating language barriers and facilitating more effective global communication. Alongside these, YOUS also features transcription, converting spoken language into text format for added accessibility. An important aspect of YOUS is its attention to security, assuring users that all meetings, calls, and messages are encrypted and stored securely. YOUS is also designed to be versatile and accessible, available as a web application and as mobile applications for both iOS and Android. Through continuous learning, YOUS ensures high translation accuracy. In terms of usage, both free and paid plans are available, with additional features like phone calls offered in the premium plan. Lastly, it's worth noting that YOUS promotes the notion of AI being a more affordable choice than human translators.
NiuTrans
niutrans.com
Mavericks Translation Cloud Platform provides text translation and PDF/Word/Excel/ppt document translation functions; the document translation retains the original text layout, and provides free translation pages every day to meet daily translation needs, and supports the downloading of bilingual translations of the original translation.
Systran
systransoft.com
Translation tool for all your text. Translate easily your text with SYSTRAN translate box.
Apertium
apertium.org
Apertium is a rule-based machine translation platform. It is free software and released under the terms of the GNU General Public License.
GetGloby
getgloby.ai
GetGloby is a cutting-edge SaaS platform that specializes in translating marketing assets and campaign ads using AI technology. The tool empowers brands to expand their reach and tap into new audiences and markets across the globe. With the ability to translate into over 100 languages, GetGloby ensures that translations are customized according to each company's unique brand voice, leveraging AI technology to maintain consistency and resonance. One of the key features of GetGloby is its translation engine, which combines machine translation with advanced transcreation capabilities. This cutting-edge technology considers the nuances of different languages while maintaining the essence and tone of the original content. Furthermore, GetGloby ensures quality by employing native human reviewers who bring their linguistic expertise and cultural insights to ensure accuracy and fluency in the translations. GetGloby's proprietary technology incorporates artificial intelligence, complex linguistic algorithms, and monitoring of search trends to deliver accurate and high-performing transcreations. The tool utilizes machine learning and natural language processing, including GPT, to create Jaga, the first translation engine developed for media purposes. By bridging language and cultural gaps, GetGloby helps businesses effectively connect with their target audience across different languages and cultures. Whether it's translating marketing assets for websites, videos, newsletters, or ads on platforms like Google, Bing, LinkedIn, and TikTok, GetGloby offers a comprehensive suite of translation and customization services to help brands resonate seamlessly with global audiences. Overall, GetGloby simplifies the process of international marketing, reducing costs and implementation time while delivering more qualified conversions.
OpenL
openl.io
OpenL is an AI-powered translation tool that aims to bring the world together by enabling seamless communication across different languages. The tool automatically detects the language of the text and translates it into the desired language with the click of a button. OpenL provides translations in over 15 languages including English, French, Spanish, Japanese, and German, among others. One of the standout features of OpenL is its ability to accurately translate context-specific terms and phrases, making it a viable option for professional translation projects. The tool allows users to apply credits for translations, with a certain amount of credits provided for free, and the option to upgrade to a pro account for additional features. OpenL has been created with high-quality AI algorithms that leverage machine learning and natural language processing to produce accurate translations. The tool has been designed by lvwzhen and matt, and illustrated by Icons 8 from Ouch!. In summary, OpenL is a reliable translation tool with a user-friendly interface that can facilitate communication across language barriers.
Checksub
checksub.com
Checksub is an AI-powered tool designed to generate subtitles and translate your videos into more than 200 languages. Its platform also provides AI voice-cloning and dubbing capabilities, aiming to localize videos for diverse audiences. The tool has a specialization in generating quality subtitles within a short time span, transforming scripts into synchronized video subtitles. Additionally, users can customize the style and animations of the subtitles, enhancing the impact of their content. Another integrated feature is 'burn-in subtitles' where you can export your video with embedded subtitles, or as a separate subtitle file, offering further customization with styles and animations. Once subtitles or dubbing are generated, an online editor allows users to edit and regenerate any sentences to refine them. Notably, Checksub allows companies and individuals to maximize the impact of their videos by translating them into multiple languages, boosting social media reach, and growing audiences on platforms like YouTube without the need to create new content. This tool is trusted and used by various enterprises for various use cases such as translating training videos or scaling the audience of digital content.
腾讯翻译君
fanyi.qq.com
Translator is a cross-language communication software produced by Tencent. It supports multiple languages such as Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. It has the characteristics of accurate, efficient, and stable translation. It is very suitable for overseas travel, foreign exchanges, international offices, etc., for you Bring a smooth translation experience.
火山翻译
translate.volcengine.com
Huoshan Translation, a machine translation brand owned by ByteDance, supports free online translation in more than 100 languages and supports translation in a variety of fields.
彩云小译
fanyi.caiyunapp.com
Welcome to the official website of Caiyun Xiaoyi! We provide efficient and accurate online translation tools, including text translation, document translation, web page translation, term database, browser plug-ins and bilingual comparison services. With the help of advanced artificial intelligence technology, Caiyun Xiaoyi can meet your multi-language communication needs.
腾讯交互翻译
transmart.qq.com
Tencent Interactive Translation TranSmart is an AI-assisted translation product released by Tencent AI Lab. It can meet users' needs for rapid translation and use AI-assisted manual translation to improve efficiency and quality. TranSmart adopts the human-computer interactive machine translation technology self-developed by the team, integrates many cutting-edge technologies such as neural network machine translation, statistical machine translation, input method, semantic understanding, data mining, etc., and cooperates with billions of bilingual parallel data. It is an artificial Intelligent assisted translation Internet-based products can provide users with real-time intelligent translation assistance, helping users complete translation tasks better and faster.
MachineTranslation
machinetranslation.com
At MachineTranslation.com, they are dedicated to helping businesses overcome language barriers through cutting-edge technology. Their expertise in machine translation allows us to provide fast, cost-effective, and scalable solutions for all your language needs. As a subsidiary of the Tomedes Group, with a proven track record of serving over 95,000 business clients, they have the experience and know-how to deliver exceptional machine translation services and consultancy. Whether you need post-editing for a few documents or a full integration of machine translation into your business workflow, they have the expertise to meet your requirements. Let us help you expand your global horizons with their machine translation services today.
有道翻译
fanyi.youdao.com
Youdao Translation provides instant and free full-text translation, web page translation, document translation, and PDF in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Italian, Dutch, and Thai Translation, DOC translation, PPT translation, manual translation, simultaneous interpretation and other services.
Language Weaver
rws.com
Language Weaver, part of the RWS Group, is the world's most powerful, comprehensive, and adaptable neural machine translation platform. Language Weaver helps global enterprises, governments, law firms, and financial institutions to solve multilingual data and content challenges securely and at scale across the global organization. Language Weaver is the only complete solution, blending the best of innovative AI technologies with human expertise to take you the last mile in machine translation to translate more content accurately and in less time.
Textshuttle
textshuttle.com
Seamless communication in your signature style with Textshuttle – in every language, across your business. Innovative solutions for automatic language processing based on artificial intelligence translate the tone of voice and content in a custom-made manner and enable consistent and secure communication throughout the company.
TranslateFX
translatefx.com
AI assisted legal and financial translation for professionals. Save time and money translating business documents of all kinds. TranslateFX develops AI-assisted document translation platform using the latest advancements in machine learning and natural language processing.
KantanMT
kantanai.io
KantanMT Sophisticated and powerful, KantanMT helps organisations reach global markets by accelerating translation delivery – at scale! Traditional MT solutions are difficult to use, hard to access, expensive to deploy, and technically challenging to maintain. KantanMT is easy to access, use, maintain, and deploy. It is a sophisticated and powerful Machine Translation solution in an easy-to-use package: No technical skills are needed to use our platform, nor any special hardware or software requirements. Members can immediately log in and build customized Machine Translation solutions on the KantanMT platform. The exponential growth in content creation and globalization efforts makes it harder to keep up with translation volumes. Machine Translation is a viable alternative for localization service providers that want to grow their business and translate more content for their clients. ** Customize: Build advanced neural machine translation engines with your company’s data using Translation assets (TMX, TBX, or free training data sets). Customizing engines with in-domain content and terminology will increase the accuracy of your translation, reducing time and costs. ** Improve: Measure translation fluency and precision with KantanBuildAnalytics, a highly visual and intuitive interface that displays your engines’ metrics to pinpoint areas for improvement. Assess your engines’ performance with customized LQRs to tune in your engines and create production-ready MT solutions fast! ** Deploy: Launch translation jobs in the platform or seamlessly integrate with some of the industry’s leading CAT tools. Manage machine translation capacity with auto-scaling cloud deployments using KantanAPI.
Custom.MT
custom.mt
Custom.MT is a comprehensive machine translation platform tailored for localization teams, language service providers (LSPs), product managers, and translators. It offers advanced tools and services designed to enhance translation processes through automation and customization. * AI Translation Platform: Access leading automated translation models, including options like OpenAI and ChatGPT, to meet diverse translation needs. * Model Fine-Tuning: Customize translation models to improve accuracy by integrating specific terminology and style preferences. * On-Premise Options: Deploy machine translation solutions on your own hardware for secure handling of sensitive content. * Machine Translation Evaluation: Evaluate the performance of translation models using automated and human assessments, with metrics such as BLEU and COMET. * Terminology Compliance: Ensure consistent use of terminology across translations by enriching glossaries and adhering to international standards. * Workshops and Training: Participate in workshops to enhance team skills in language AI and machine translation. * Integration Capabilities: Connect with popular translation and content management systems like Trados, Smartling, and memoQ, facilitating smoother workflows.
Lingoedit
lingoedit.com
AI-powered translator and document editor tool! Lingoedit's mission is to break down language barriers and facilitate global communication through smarter premade prompts. Lingoedit tool provides users with access to high-quality translations and document editor modes for free, all powered by advanced prompt engineering that ensures more accuracy and precision. Lingoedit's easy-to-use interface and collaboration features make translation and editing accessible to users of all skill levels, making it perfect for teams working on international projects, language learners seeking to practice their skills, and individuals looking to communicate across language barriers. With 30+ languages available and the ability to translate content block by block, Lingoedit tool is the ultimate solution for anyone looking to streamline their translation and editing process.
Blu Translate
bluente.com
Blu Translate is an advanced translation platform designed to quickly and accurately translate documents across various file formats. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine translation combined with proprietary AI technology, Bluente provides contextually relevant translations for a wide range of industries. * Commonly use for: Contracts, Legal Documents, Marketing Collaterals, Financial Statements, Client Presentations, Annual Reports, Training Materials * Popular languages: English to Chinese, Chinese to English, Spanish to English, Arabic to English, Russian to English * Supported file types: Word (doc, docx, dotx, dotm), Excel (xls, xlsx), pdf, Presentations (ppt, pptx), Other file types (xml,odt, txt, rtf), etc * Supported languages: English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Hebrew, Norwegian, Polish, Finnish, Hungarian, and 100+ other languages
Stepes
stepes.com
Stepes is the world’s first people-powered Translation App providing fast and accurate language translation services in over 100 languages. Create an account and enter text, upload documents, or take a picture, and have them translated quickly and accurately. You can also call interpreters for international business meetings, conferences, or travel assistance. Chat with translators to get driving directions and emergency translation help in most languages. Send text, images, or voice recordings and get them translated accurately on the fly, or schedule interpretation services by professional interpreters. Stepes’ global network of thousands of locally-based professional linguists are ready to work and help you with all your language translation needs. Whether you’re a company looking for fast and quality enterprise translation solutions or an individual looking for travel language assistance, Stepes is the translation app you need for the most accurate and reliable translations on-demand anywhere. Their expert translators specialize in a variety of subject matter fields, making them ideal for language translations and interpretation for a wide range of industry fields such as legal, medical, financial, IT, industrial, engineering, ecommerce, fashion, and more. Stepes delivers the fastest professional translation services for multinational enterprises on a global scale. They are able to do this by allowing their translators to get instant notifications of your translation requests on their mobile devices anywhere around the globe which allows them to immediately translate on their smartphones or desktop.
LegalTranslations.com
legaltranslations.com
LegalTranslations.com is an AI tool designed for legal document translation, ideal for law firms, corporations, and government agencies. This Tomedes product provides accurate and secure translations for contracts and patents, with optional human review services to ensure reliability and compliance, tailored specifically to meet the needs of the legal sector.
Tarjama AMT
tarjama.com
Tarjama's Arabic Machine Translation (AMT) is a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance translation processes, particularly for businesses operating in Arabic-speaking markets. Utilizing advanced neural machine translation (NMT) technology, Tarjama offers accurate and contextually relevant translations tailored to various industries.
Transmonkey
transmonkey.ai
Transmonkey is an AI-powered translation software that supports more than 130 languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, French, German, Hebrew, Indonesian, and so on. You can translate almost any file format using its translator, powered by large language models, no matter it's a document, an image, or a video.
Kagi Translate
translate.kagi.com
Kagi Translate delivers precise translation across 248 languages using advanced language models. Log in to your Kagi member account to get more features: translate as you type, text to speech, speech to text, no anti-bot captcha and more!
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
DeepL Translator
deepl.com
DeepL Translator is a free neural machine translation service launched on 28 August 2017 and developed by DeepL GmbH (Linguee), based in Cologne, Germany. It has received positive press asserting that it is more accurate and nuanced than Google Translate.DeepL currently offers translations between the following 11 languages and 110 language pairs: Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. Additionally, approximations of language equivalence are proposed among all of those languages, using a two-step process via an English pivot. There are no advertisements on DeepL. The company wants to earn money by licensing a translation application programming interface.
iTranslate Web
itranslate.com
iTranslate is the leading free translator / traductor.
Lilt
lilt.com
LILT is the complete enterprise AI platform for content translation and creation. LILT platform is for: 1. Linguists: LILT Contextual AI generates real-time translation prediction and adaptation, providing industry leading translation quality and speed. 2. Localization Teams: LILT Platform enables teams to set up and manage the most efficient workflow by effectively leveraging translation memory (TM), instant/verified translate and automated content exchange through connectors. 3. Global Organizations: LILT platform connects to major AI providers and sets automated and real-time fine-tuning cadence to custom LLMs tailored to the business needs, unlocking true AI potential from multimodality to Generative AI.
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Retrieves translations without using any Google-related service, preventing them from tracking.
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Microsoft Translator is a multilingual machine translation cloud service provided by Microsoft. Microsoft Translator is integrated across multiple consumer, developer, and enterprise products; including Bing, Microsoft Office, SharePoint, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Lync, Yammer, Skype Translator, Visual Studio, Internet Explorer, and Microsoft Translator apps for Windows, Windows Phone, iPhone and Apple Watch, and Android phone and Android Wear. Microsoft Translator also offers text and speech translation through cloud services for businesses. Service for text translation via the Translator Text API ranges from a free tier supporting two million characters per month to paid tiers supporting billions of characters per month. Speech translation via Microsoft Speech services is offered based on time of the audio stream. The service supports 73 language systems as of May 2020. It also supports 11 speech translation systems that currently power the Microsoft Translator live conversation feature, Skype Translator, and Skype for Windows Desktop, and the Microsoft Translator Apps for iOS and Android.
Microsoft Translator Conversations
translator.microsoft.com
Break the language barrier. Translated conversations across devices, for one-on-one chats and for larger group interactions.
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Papago, a smart AI translator, dreams of a world where people can communicate without language barriers. Naver Papago
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Ready-to-use with access to all of its key products, it facilitates easy start-up and rapid scaling. With single sign-on (SSO) and an intuitive interface, Phrase provides a user-friendly, centralized ecosystem. The Phrase Localization Platform includes: Phrase Translation Management System (Phrase TMS) Translation project management with industry-grade CAT tools Phrase Strings Developer-friendly tool for software, games, and website copy localization Phrase Orchestrator No-code, customizable workflows that automate your manual processes Phrase Analytics Insightful data to optimize your cost, quality, and speed Phrase Language AI Fast and secure machine translation tailored to your terminology Phrase Custom AI AI powered machine translation, leveraging your own content Phrase Portal Secure, immediate, and intuitive access to advanced localization technology Phrase Quality Technologies Scores and checks to guarantee your content consistently meets quality standards Integrations 50+ integrations with plug-and-play approach for rapid deployment
Translate.com
translate.com
Expert language solutions for any size of business. 25K+ professional translators. 90 language pairs. 24/7 online translation service. API.
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Effortlessly translate texts in 108 languages.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service. Unbabel easily plugs into the most popular CRMs and Chat platforms to seamlessly deliver translations within existing workflows across digital support channels like chat, email, or FAQs. All of this is managed through the Portal, where customers can control translation flows, monitor key metrics like speed or quality, and perform other tasks to operationalize the use of different languages across their business. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading customer support teams at brands such as Facebook, Microsoft, Booking.com, and Uber, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak. Its Language Operations Platform includes: * Augmented Machine Translation * Portal * Channel * Integrations * Editors
百度翻译
fanyi.baidu.com
The new generation AI large-model translation platform created by Baidu Translation provides users with one-stop intelligent solutions for translating and reading foreign language scenarios, including AI translation, English polishing, bilingual review, grammatical analysis and other capabilities. It is indispensable in the intelligent era. The indispensable ultimate accelerator for translation productivity.
StringTranslate
stringtranslate.com
Best of world translator more than 6000 words. We provide free translation services all over the world. There is no limit on the number of words and the number of times. You don't have to be a member to use the service.
Intento
inten.to
Intento builds AI agents for enterprise localization using machine translation and multilingual generative AI. Its Enterprise Language Hub enables companies like Procore and Subway to deliver consistent, authentic language experiences across all markets and audiences. It combines machine translation and generative AI models into multi-agent AI workflows, customizing them to client data and integrating them into customers’ existing software systems for localization, marketing, customer support, and other business functions. With Intento, clients achieve high-quality, real-time translations for all users and team members worldwide. The Enterprise Language Hub is ISO-27001 certified, ensuring enterprise top-tier security for GenAI solutions in high-demand industries. Intento also offers ISO-9001-certified expert help for setting up and maintaining MT and AI models and constantly refines these models with new data and user feedback.
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
In the fast-paced world of digital content creation, Dubverse.ai emerges as a game-changer for video producers, educators, and businesses alike. This innovative platform harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance the video production process, particularly focusing on overcoming language barriers and making content universally accessible. At the heart of Dubverse.ai's offerings lies a robust engine for Synthetic Media that amplifies human creativity with cutting-edge AI technology. The process is simple yet powerful: * AI Subtitles: Automatically generate accurate subtitles in various languages, enhancing viewer engagement and comprehension. * Text-to-Speech: Convert text into natural-sounding voiceovers, making your videos more dynamic and accessible to a wider audience. Dubverse.ai packs a suite of functionalities designed to cater to various content creation needs: * Multilingual Support: With support for over 60 languages, content creators can reach a global audience without language constraints. * Selection of Speakers: Choose from a broad range of AI voices to find the perfect match for your video's tone and style. * Script Editor: An intuitive script editor with real-time translation streamlines the editing process. * Human-Like Voices: Dubverse.ai's text-to-speech engine provides voices that sound natural and engaging. * Built-In Sharing: Easily collaborate with others and gather feedback in one place. * Downloadable Subtitles: Enhance your video's SEO and accessibility with multilingual subtitles.
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recording or hiring a voice actor. And now you can keep your own voice or your voiceover tone when dubbing. In early April 2023 Rask AI won the Product of the Day award on Product Hunt, and within the first few weeks, the project hit the first milestone of 10,000 registrations! The team removed the 20-minute and 100 MB limits for users with a subscription. Now creators can dub long videos for YouTube or courses without any restrictions. And one more great thing - the dubbing process is three times faster and more efficient! Multispeaker detection and translation is a unique feature that we believe sets us apart from other services. Rask's AI team is proud to be one of the first to provide this experience. Tools are fully integrated with popular video platforms and social media sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. In early May a team will add two great features. You will synchronize lip moves to any audio. The second feature is summarization. Or simply, it's Shorts. AI will select the most punchy moments from the video and turn them into a squeeze of the juiciest episodes. The Rask AI team breaks down language barriers and helps content creators and companies to share their content with different audiences worldwide, increasing their content's potential reach and impact.
Multilings
multilings.com
Multilings is a neural AI based machine learning service which gives the best human like output for text translation, content writing, plagiarism and voice translation etc. Best for Marketers, Content Writers, Researchers, Students and everyone.
Localize
localizejs.com
Localize is a no-code translation solution for SaaS platforms, allowing you to easily translate your web app, dashboard, API docs, and much more. With traditional solutions - as well as building it in-house - it could take months to offer multilingual support to users. With Localize, you can translate your SaaS platform in just hours - allowing you to expand into new markets and delight customers around the globe.
Google Translation Hub
cloud.google.com
Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where required. Translation Hub makes it possible for enterprises to customize and manage translation workloads at a previously unachievable scale and cost. - Fast translation for PDF’s, Word and Powerpoints - Full format retention - Customize translations with your own models or use Google's Neural Machine Translation model - Single, transparent pricing
Lingvanex
lingvanex.com
Lingvanex provides a comprehensive suite of machine translation and speech recognition tools. Core functionality includes the translation of text, voice, images, and documents, supporting a wide array of applications. The tool kit utilizes neural machine translation techniques to improve efficiency and productivity. Users have the capability to translate text, speech, and even text on images, files, and websites encompassing up to 109 languages. The software also offers both cloud-based and on-premise translation solutions, ensuring data privacy. A key differentiator is Lingvanex’s ability to translate over 10,000 translation pairs, which signifies its wide-ranging linguistic capacity. Lingvanex is designed to be integrated easily into products across various platforms, including Linux, Windows, MacOS, Web, and mobile. One of its specific features, custom glossaries, allows users to define translations for specific words and phrases. The tool is available across various platforms including desktop (Windows and MacOS), mobile (iOS and Android), various browser extensions, and even for private messaging via chatbots.
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O's software enables monolingual (i.e., English-speaking-only) customer support teams to chat, email, and provide self-service support in over 100 languages in real-time. With its unique machine translation technology, it can get a team up and running with accurate, secure translations for a company and industry within 24 hours. Its GDPR-compliant and ISO-27001 certified software integrates with all major customer relationship management systems (CRMs) including Salesforce, Zendesk, and Oracle. By providing translations to customer service agents in the platforms they already use, it empowers them to respond to customer email and chat queries with the click of a button.
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device combinations. We'll test your software for access, translation quality, local and cultural nuances so you can get visibility in every market your live, or about to launch in. Hundreds of leading brands including Meta, Microsoft, Google, BBC and iHeartMedia rely on Global App Testing’s platform to improve their product quality at a speed that allows Agile and DevOps teams to release more regularly and get vital feedback to fix issues, or make critical improvements to the user journey.
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
ImTranslator
imtranslator.net
ImTranslator Translation service is intended to provide an instant translation of words, phrases and texts in many languages. Whenever you need a translation tool to communicate with friends, relatives or business partners, travel abroad, or learn languages, our ImTranslator is always here to assist you.
