Top E-Commerce Personalization Software - French Polynesia
E-commerce personalization software enhances the online shopping experience by tailoring it to individual consumers. By tracking user behavior in real time across various channels, this software delivers personalized messages that guide users to discover and purchase products or services. Marketers and e-commerce professionals use this software to boost online sales. Typically, e-commerce personalization software is offered as a standalone solution that integrates with e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software, and product information management (PIM) systems. Additionally, some vendors combine it with e-merchandising software or multichannel retail software for a more comprehensive approach.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mobile screen and create engaging experiences without any development efforts after integration. Storyly is trusted by over 300 brands in more than 40 countries, including but not limited to Domino’s Pizza, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, McDonald’s, New Look, Decathlon, Swisscom, Footasylum, Heetch, SoulCycle, and Birbank. Storyly Stories, by nature, provide mobile apps and websites with an opportunity to communicate any message in a way that is catchy, familiar, and interactive rather than intrusive. With its intuitive studio and dashboard, Storyly also makes creating engaging content that fits the style and design of any mobile app and website effortless. That’s what makes Storyly Stories more than a circle - offering a boundless world of creativity, interaction, and connection.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform that helps growing ecommerce brands drive repeat purchases and brand loyalty. Drip equips 30.000+ ecommerce marketers with powerful tools to understand and market to their customers. You will turn all your customer data into dynamic segments in Drip, and engage customers with one-off and automated marketing campaigns. Use Drip’s automations, emails, and onsite messages to keep customers coming back for more purchases. Save costs by having beautifully-designed emails and advanced popups in one platform. Try Drip for 14 days and see why your favorite ecommerce brands are switching to Drip.
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web, App, Web Push, Email, SMS, WhatsApp Commerce, and more. Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US. One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L’Oreal, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Madeira Madeira, Avon, and CNN.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT focusses on that 3rd step. Our value proposition: SPOTT is a solution allowing users to get more value out of their published content by making it actionable and measurable in a multichannel environment With our Spott software you can insert shoppable links to (360°) images, pdfs and videos, get newsletter subscriptions, link pdf documents or show off with your latest promotion. You can easily add an interactive layer to all your images and videos. Make your videos, catalogs and images interactive. Add call-to-actions, tag products, get newsletter subscriptions and increase conversions. With Spott you'll get more out of your published pdfs, images and videos by adding interactive elements making your content actionable & measurable.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technologies to unify disparate content and data, to automate the delivery of relevant, personalized information. Coveo provides solutions for ecommerce, customer service, and workforce proficiency. The company is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms.
MyAlice
myalice.ai
The all-in-one customer communication tool for socially active Shopify and WooCommerce brands. Social is the new e-commerce. Customers now treat your brand like a human and want to chat with you on multiple channels. So, we created the modern way to sell and support on support media with conversations. Unlock social commerce for your e-commerce brand in five easy steps to grow your business, build genuine customer relationships, and spend less time on closing orders. 1. Support and sell from one inbox Like you, we also hate switching between countless social apps, websites, and stores. So, manage all your social channels, live chat, and e-commerce orders from one shared inbox. 2. Manage your e-commerce orders View and search your inventory, create or update orders, share product images, view customer details — all without leaving your inbox. 3. Save time and resources on support Deploy no-code chatbots in minutes to save hours on support, auto-respond to common queries, and automate conversations in multiple languages. 4. Collaborate with your teammates Get a full-fledged ticketing tool to assign automatically, reassign members, create canned responses, add tags, and leave notes to support customers the shared way. 5. Take better decisions without even trying = Generate automatic reports on users, sales, agent efficiency, and customer ratings to take better decisions for your team. TLDR: MyAlice brings everything an e-commerce business needs — social media channels, live chat, chatbot, store inventory, payment gateway, a mobile app — all under one platform so that you can sell and support on the go. Anytime. Anywhere. Integrates with your WooCommerce or Shopify store, website, mobile app, and popular social channels like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Line. Sign up for a free account today or get migration assistance to switch from Gorgias, Delightchat, Richpanel, eDesk, Freshdesk.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit's Enterprise Experience Platform enables brands to build beautiful interactive experiences that capture zero party data at scale across every channel. From product recommendation and personality quizzes to trivia, shoppable lookbooks, better surveys, polls, forms, and more - Jebbit experiences drive higher engagement because they exceed consumer expectations and offer genuine value in exchange for relevant information about their preferences, interests, lifestyles, and intentions. This consumer-declared, zero-party data, is the ultimate competitive edge for brands and drives tangible ROI across every stage of the customer lifecycle. Jebbit’s clients, including: L'Oréal, PepsiCo, Haleon, the NFL, Shiseido Group, Live Nation, ASICS, the NBA, JCPenney, Free People, Monster Worldwide, and more use the Jebbit software platform to create better consumer experiences that drive industry-leading engagement, collect a high volume of zero-party data, acquire enriched leads, drive more online conversions and increase loyalty and LTV.
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communication and automate the who, what, when, where of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper. More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive predictable revenue, including Express, Bass Pro Shops, Lenovo, Steve Madden, Alo Yoga, and Lulu & Georgia.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO for running and scaling their digital experimentation. VWO is the world’s leading web testing and conversion optimization platform that enables growing businesses to optimize their web experience across desktop, mobile, and other devices, to deliver a unique experience. Gathering user insights, prioritizing hypotheses, planning a roadmap, conducting tests, analyzing results - VWO lets you cover the whole 9 yards. VWO is thoughtfully designed for ease of experimentation. You can launch a test within minutes without any help from IT. With certifications including BS and ISO, VWO is fully GDPR compliant and provides robust security by design and default. With industry-leading 24/7 support and a 98% customer satisfaction rate, servicing a billion requests a day while ensuring 100% uptime – VWO is built for Enterprises! VWO’s global customer base includes brands like Vodafone, Samsung, Toyota, and eBay and has helped more than 4,500 brands across the globe to run over 600,000 experiments to date.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search experience that improves efficiencies, supports sustainability, and eliminates dead-ends. It displays visually similar and complementary product recommendations, aiming to inspire and convert shoppers of different types. It also features an automatic product tagging system that saves time, optimizes merchandising processes, and enhances the accuracy of product data. These solutions can be adapted to different market realities and can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industry sectors, such as fashion, home decor, and jewelry. It caters to different business sizes, from growing businesses to large enterprises.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from across the enterprise, decoding them with its AI stack, enabling the intelligence to feed across the enterprise for data-driven decision-making. With a combination of ready-to-use APIs, no-code, and low-code tools, Vue.ai enables marketing, product, business, and technology teams to bring an order of magnitude impact to revenue growth, efficiency, and cost reduction. Vue.ai is currently deployed across several industries, including Retail, Finance, Insurance, Logistics, and Healthcare. Vue.ai is a Mad Street Den brand founded by Ashwini Asokan & Anand Chandrasekaran.
Beamer
getbeamer.com
Beamer is customer communication tool for product releases that opens a two-way communication right from your app to easily reach, engage, and hear from your customers.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from leading brands across your industry — our platform enables you to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results... fast. Emarsys is the platform of choice for more than 1,500 customers around the world. Join thousands of leading brands who trust Emarsys to deliver the predictable, profitable outcomes that their businesses demand and the highly personalized omnichannel experiences that their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.emarsys.com
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an award-winning omnichannel marketing automation platform that gives a solution to every retailer’s problem: How to send the right message, at the right time, with the right content to each visitor. It enables one-person-shops and enterprise retailers alike to benefit from the use of a Big Data platform, in order to easily create data-driven Automations and Personalized Campaigns that react to customer/visitor behaviors and catalog changes in seconds. That's why ContactPigeon helps customers by addressing three major goals towards growing their sales: • Enriched customer insights: Collecting customer behavior data and building an enriched unified view of customers • Improved customer engagements: Trigger automated and predictive messages at the right moment within a customer's journey for optimizing sales conversion and retention. • Multi-channel reach: Allow businesses to design engaging campaigns across a wide range of messaging channels (e.g. email, SMS, Viber, mobile, push notifications, website, Facebook, Google, postcards) within one platform.
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-party data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more sales with high-converting product recommendation quizzes, engaging multi-step forms, on-site and email surveys, landing pages, and preference centers. Take full advantage of the power of data and quickly reap the rewards of personalized on-site, email, SMS, and re-targeting experiences. Digioh allows marketers to gather more consumer-consented, zero-party data than ANY platform in the market and leverage this data across ALL marketing channels at both micro and macro scales. Increase your conversions by rolling out product recommendation quizzes, implementing surveys to learn about your customers, and continuing the conversation via email or SMS based upon this information - increasing the likelihood of both a new customer gained, higher LTV, and lower opt-out rates. With over 1400 customers, 200+ integrations, and 2 billion bits of zero-party data collected daily - there is no platform stronger than Digioh to help brands drive incremental revenue growth, build customer experience, and harvest + activate zero-party data in forward-thinking, innovative ways. And - with Digioh's full-service design and technical support team - Digioh customers get started faster, driving faster ROI, and incremental success within 30 days!
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is a powerful email marketing automation software with world-class features, state-of-the-art automation flows, and lead generation tools that help you grow your business from day one whilst maintaining an award-winning all-in-one user interface. -Send email marketing campaigns Create beautiful, professional email campaigns to engage with your audience like a pro. -Manage Your Audience Send the right email to the right audience using our advanced segmentation features, get organized with subscriber tags, and minimize unsubscribes. -Grow Your Audience Create, launch and optimize stunning landing pages and subscription forms, all with one tool. -Automate Your Marketing Automate repetitive tasks, and create delightful personalized digital experiences for your customers. -Track Your Efforts Measure your marketing success and collect powerful data for better decision-making. You can try Moosend's for free and try all of our SMB and Enterprise features for free! No credit card is required. Get started for as low as $9/month or contact our sales team to build a custom plan to support your business needs. Copy and paste into your browser the following links to: -Try Moosend for free: https://moosend.com/register/ -Get a Custom Quote: https://moosend.com/contact-us/sales/
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a Search & discovery personalization platform, powered by data and machine learning. Built for ecommerce sites to accelerate growth.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com. (Exponea was acquired by Bloomreach in 2021.)
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geographies, and websites. Increase marketing agility while future-proofing your business for whatever comes next. Gain flexibility to meet consumers’ changing needs while increasing inter-departmental efficiencies.
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified email marketing platform that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates personalized experiences across any channel for better engagement and higher conversion. Pairing white-glove service with industry-leading technology, Maropost makes customer engagement easy.
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring is one of the original and most trusted ecommerce solutions. Over the last 16 years, Searchspring has developed an entire ecommerce suite of products to help online stores deliver the ultimate shopper experience through Search, Merchandising, Personalization, and Reporting. Searchspring's team of ecommerce experts ensures complete integration with personalized onboarding and continued support from an award-winning Customer Success team. As the #1 Search, Merchandising, and Personalization platform built exclusively for ecommerce, Searchspring gets the right product, to the right person, at the right time. Customers such as Chubbies, Pura Vida, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, West Elm, Specialized, Wildfang, and Ripcurl trust Searchspring to help increase cart size, conversions, and repeat customers.
Experro
experro.com
Experro is the ultimate Digital Experience Platform that can provide fast, personalized, and memorable eCommerce experiences to every visitor. This fully-managed platform is fully-composable and comes with a Headless CMS, Visual Site Builder, AI search and merchandising, customer data platform, and upcoming marketing automation features. By using Experro, customers can enjoy lightning-fast and engaging experiences, while marketing and eCommerce teams can use no-code tools to launch new digital experiences on-demand. Developers can focus on meaningful work instead of complex tech stacks. If you want to build a blazing-fast website or headless eCommerce store, Experro is the game-changing solution you need.
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them (Marketing Automation) with all-in-one e-commerce marketing cloud. The system consists of two sections: Learn & Engage. Learn: advanced stats, RFM segmentation and detailed view per client (even with the social media stats). Engage: 20 ready to send scenarios, including recover abandoned cards, send recommendations and increase the revenue with cross selling based on our Customer Intelligence algorithms. The Marketing Machine is something more than a simple recommendation frame: it makes the idea of segment of one easy to implement in every e-commerce.
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day unlimited free trial. Based in Prague, we serve over 300+ satisfied clients around the globe who are happy to share their experiences.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
Wyng
wyng.com
Wyng helps brands grow and understand their audience, to deliver more relevant experiences. With Wyng, marketers can easily build interactive digital experiences that engage customers at the right moments, earn preferences and other zero-party data, and personalize in real-time. Whether the experience is a product finder quiz, promotion, or preference center - Wyng experiences are always well-timed, user-friendly, and offer genuine value to consumers. Wyng serves over 250 global brands, including AAA, Disney, Estée Lauder, Sony, and Unilever, who use Wyng to drive opt-ins, increase sales, and strengthen consumer trust and brand affinity.
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz is an online platform designed to help businesses of all sizes create engaging marketing quizzes and surveys, collect feedback and drive sales. Marquiz provides a user-friendly, drag-and-drop quiz builder, a wide range of unique quiz templates, and free statistics for each quiz. These features make it easy to create, edit, and analyze your customized quizzes. Marquiz bases its pricing plans on the number of monthly leads generated, meaning that they’re tailored to meet your unique business needs, whether you run a small team or a large organization.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized for mobile, desktop, and tablet, and are easily embeddable into your advertising, websites, mobile apps, social media, SMS and email communication. In addition, there are over 1000 pre-made content pieces and funnels that are optimized to improve conversion so you can change the questions, make a few tweaks so it's consistent with your brand and have your own interactive content ready in minutes.
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
Aidaptive is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform geared towards the eCommerce and hospitality sectors. The predictive AI platform functions to deliver personalized experiences to improve conversion rates for brands. Its key offering includes an AI-powered recommendation engine that utilizes machine learning to generate targeted product suggestions tailored to each customer. The platform is designed to autonomously convert data analysis into actionable insight, thereby upgrading businesses from being merely data-driven to intelligence-driven. The platform also includes features for integrations, enabling businesses to connect the platforms' functionalities with their existing systems seamlessly. Aidaptive has been recognized for its innovative contribution towards facilitating high-efficiency commerce and continues to lead in providing ML technology solutions to brands and consumers. Please note that while Aidaptive offers a demo and free predictive audience lists, terms and details may vary.
deco.cx
deco.cx
Deco.cx is the experience builder for the web’s post-AI era. It's an all-in-one frontend platform that enables businesses of all sizes to create authentic, high-performance digital experiences.Deco.cx is the experience builder for the web’s post-AI era. It's an all-in-one frontend platform that enables businesses of all sizes to create authentic, high-performance digital experiences.
TxtCart
txtcartapp.com
TxtCart is trusted by 3,000+ Shopify and Shopify Plus stores. We offer eCommerce businesses the ability to grow sales, and relationships with customers through conversational text marketing. Using TxtCart, your team will be able to grow a compliant subscriber list, leverage your store’s historical Shopify data to create targeted SMS marketing campaigns, reduce abandoned carts and have two-way conversations with customers unlocking a brand-new marketing channel to drive meaningful ROI. We're so confident in our product offering that we guarantee a 10X ROI or your money back, an industry-leading statistic. We're a fully remote team of 20+ employees across the US, Canada, and beyond! We're a customer support-first company, but more than anything else, our competitive advantage is that we are incredibly results-driven, from our guarantees to our results, and our pricing.
StoreYa
storeya.com
StoreYa.com is a leading Social commerce platform designed for automatically importing web stores onto Facebook, having them fully customized to fit both the Facebook arena and the original brand's look & feel.
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide your customers with a highly personalised and relevant online shopping experience through a wide range of intelligent ecommerce personalisation features, converting your online visitors into loyal customers. The software is compatible with all ecommerce platforms and offers plugins/extensions for Magento 1x and 2x, Shopify, BigCommerce, X-Cart, WooCommerce and Kooomo. PureClarity works effectively with any amount of data and gets to work from day one. Businesses generally start to see positive results quickly. PureClarity features include: Personalised content – allowing you to create a 1-2-1 relevant and engaging dialogue. Display targeted content and banner ads which are relevant to each of your online visitors. Turn them into returning and loyal customers by showing promotions, offers, and imagery they are interested in. Intelligent Recommendations that know what your customers want before they do. By showing customers the right product at the right time in their customer journey you can increase your online conversion and revenue. Let PureClarity’s AI upsell and cross-sell products in real-time throughout the customer journey to maximise your online sales. Personalisation within search - taking your customers from search straight to checkout. You can make it easy for customers find exactly what they’re looking for by displaying personalised product recommendations and content in real-time as they search your website and within your search results pages. Personalisation within email which injects your customers back into your sales funnel. Entice customers back onto your website by including products tailored to their onsite experience. Persuade your customers to buy, buy again, or revisit their abandoned cart. Why not throw in an incentive to really get them excited. PopUps which grab your customers attention! Create personalised pop-ups to and email capture popups to drive engagement and increase your online conversion rate. Insights & analytics which understand the value and potential buying power of each of your customers. You can gain full insight into your visitor behaviours, customer segments and campaign performance and discover how to maximise your websites potential to further increase revenue.
Checkout Champ
checkoutchamp.com
Checkout Champ was designed to increase sales conversions, AOV, and CLTV with the best subscription management and billing system in existence. With over 500 direct integrations, you can now eliminate your 3rd party app fees and let Checkout Champ do all the work. With our simple drag-and-drop builder, you can create the fastest loading checkout and one-click-upsell flows in minutes that can increase your sales conversions 2x-3x immediately. And with our A/B split test system, you can truly optimize your checkout flow. You can also build your entire storefront in the system, giving you total control, and increase in sales and a massive reduction in cost.
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 retailers, more than 150M items sold, and $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. With end-to-end solutions for point-of-sale systems, warehouse optimization, live selling, marketing automation, shopping apps, and webstores, CommentSold offers everything businesses need to thrive online.
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds is the smartest platform powering perceptive recommendations that drive online discovery and engagement. Founded and led by world-renowned AI pioneers and powered by the latest advances in deep learning, Crossing Minds instantly delivers precise, session-based recommendations that don’t infringe on or jeopardize customer privacy. We help businesses engage their customers. We help people discover products they love. We help turn curiosity into loyalty.
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Socital
socital.com
Socital is an e-commerce marketing platform that helps marketers capture leads, convert anonymous and abandoning visitors into customers, and increase sales. Socital provides a unique set of tools for data collection, email database segmentation, conversion optimization, targeting, and personalization.
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile app or retail store and improve new customer acquisition, retention and brand loyalty. After launching and achieving global scale, the platform and business of Vizury were acquired by Affle in 2018.
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerful tools covering ideation and validation, through to the delivery of scalable 1-to-1 cross-channel experiences. Delight consumers with exceptional experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and—ultimately—customer lifetime value. Monetate influences billions of dollars in annual revenue for leading brands like Office Depot, Reebok, Patagonia, QVC, J Crew Group, and hundreds of other market leaders.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Klevu
klevu.com
Klevu AI Ecommerce Search & Discovery is headless compatible, and includes AI--powered Site Search, Smart Category Merchandising, Smart Recommendations and a Personalisation Engine, all powered by real-time buyer intent. Klevu has helped merchants: Increase conversion from search by 6x, Increase AOV by 6% via search and Increase site-wide ecommerce conversion by 15%. The Klevu AI Search & Discovery Platform includes: Klevu AI Ecommerce Site Search Rich autocomplete and relevant search results Search as you type Natural Language Processing (NLP) AI-powered self-learning on-site search bar Supports long tail and voice based search Error tolerance, stop words and inflections Automated product catalogue enrichment Real-time search trends and personalisation Visual merchandising of search results Search Keyword-based product promotion -------------------------------- Klevu AI Ecommerce Merchandising Balance AI and strategic control Automatic and visual merchandising of collection pages Dynamic filters and SEO-friendly collection page layouts Plan ahead for campaigns and add merchandising banners Drag and drop visual merchandising Pin hero products to always remain at the top of collections Schedule time-bound campaigns for visual banners and product boosting Save time with simple to copy rules across all categories or selected categories -------------------------------- Personalized Product Recommendations Hyper-relevant AI product recommendations based on search Self-learning with each click, search query and purchase Choose a variety of recommendation types including trending, new, highly-rated, and related to past purchase Recommendations of the most popular products (based on clicks and views and search) Encourage upsell and cross sell on home, collection, product detail and cart pages. Personalization Engine Display the most relevant products at the best time Simple out-of-the-box activation, and fully customisable with the Klevu API Personalise all website pages including homepage, listing pages, product detail pages, and checkout pages Personalize with little history of interactions, using learning from others. -------------------------------- Why Choose Klevu? Easy to use and quick time to value Klevu software is API-first and headless compatible Natural Language Processing used in search Product-Wide AI and Machine Learning 24/7 Support Language-agnostic search and tailor-made for international store -------------------------------- Klevu helps connect people to products they want to buy. Through AI and NLP-powered discovery technology, Klevu enables merchants to deliver hyper-relevant, personalized experiences powered by real-time buyer intent. Klevu discovery technology balances AI automation and strategic control, is quick and easy to install and compatible with all ecommerce platforms. Klevu powers thousands of ecommerce businesses worldwide and has offices in the UK, US, Sweden, Finland, Australia and India.
Aqurate
aqurate.ai
Aqurate Personalize is an AI-driven tool that helps eCommerce shops get the most out of each website visitor, boosting conversions, AOV, and customer retention through personalized product recommendations. Aqurate delivers highly targeted product recommendations to each website visitor, based on their previous interactions with the shop. Aqurate provides several types of product recommendations that can be accessed after the eCommerce shop is integrated: cross-sell, up-sell, similar, substitutes, recommended for you, new in store, popular now, and more. Clients can choose what specific pages to display them on, to increase their marketing KPIs. Aqurate's personalized product recommendations can be displayed on various pages of the website, app, or sent by email and WhatsApp. It automatically displays recommendations even for newly added product items. Aqurate is integrated with various eCommerce platforms and tools, like Shopify, Magento, Shopware, Mailchimp, Klaviyo etc.
Fresh Relevance
freshrelevance.com
Fresh Relevance is a versatile personalization platform that helps commerce-driven businesses deliver revenue-boosting experiences across websites, apps, emails, SMS and ads - no technical expertise required. The platform saves you time, boosts conversions and integrates with your tech stack. On average, clients see 30% of online sales being influenced by Fresh Relevance.
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire provides retailers with data-led, intelligent customer journey optimisation solutions that guide online shoppers through the buying funnel and retain them within the ecosystem. Leveraging customer insights, Salesfire empowers businesses to boost on-site engagement, personalise user experiences, and drive revenue growth. From first-party data collection to advanced analytics, Salesfire harnesses the power of AI to identify more shoppers, enhance retargeting and transform visitor data into sales.