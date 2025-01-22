Top CRM Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Planfix
planfix.com
The Planfix platform allows organizations to manage their entire business online. Regardless of company size and industry, Planfix has something to offer as an excellent project and work management tool. With Planfix, your company gets a fully customizable management system, from process design to appearance. The integrated Planfix platform allows users to manage tasks and projects, CRM, sales, marketing, production, logistics, support services, finance, and human resources all at once. Data transfer between teams is seamless — for example, transactions during the implementation stage become projects, which are then transferred to support. Flexible access settings allow users to view only the information they need to remain productive at work, while managers can view the entire business process. No programming is needed to configure and control various business processes within a company. The platform offers a wide range of powerful features, including project management, client accounting, task management, online Gantt charts, email integration, calendars, event chronicles in real time, analytics and reporting, connecting external users, linking accounts, and much more. Whether you’re a newbie or a tech-savvy user, Planfix will be a perfect fit. Experienced users will find features in Planfix that aren’t available in other services and systems. These features include extensive customization, advanced automation of complex business processes, and flexible project building. Alternatively, ready-to-use configurations and automated procedures facilitate onboarding and implementation. We believe that Planfix is suitable for private businesses, nonprofits, public organizations, and any other group working towards a common goal. More than 68,000 users use Planfix to automate business workflows in over 7,000 companies.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Interacty
interacty.me
Marketers (freelancers and agencies), production studios, publishers Interacty allows marketers to engage audiences and increase sales through interactive experiences and games. Gamified marketing content increases engagement and attention time and generates more leads. Interactive allows you to create more than 20 different game activities. You can create a quiz, memory, matching game, hidden object game, spot the difference, puzzle, before and after, horoscope, fortune cookies, slideshow, and more anytime with a single subscription. You can create your project or game in minutes using content blocks with an intuitive and flexible editor. Interacty offers an extensive collection of time-saving business templates, plus it's a great idea library - you're sure to find a concept for your next marketing campaign here. Interacty integrates with Unsplash, giving you access to thousands of free images. The finished project is easy to embed on your website with a simple copy-paste. You can also use a link to share your project on social networks. Interacty supports CNAME and Whitelabel, and additional design options with CSS styles help maintain your brand awareness. You can generate leads with interactive content forms that integrate with your CRM. Interacty allows you to incorporate lead forms directly into the game, so collecting customer information is an integral part of the process. You can set up an automatic redirect after completing the game, which significantly increases the conversion. You can create a leaderboard game and add a timer or countdown to your game to motivate your audience to get the best score. This can be very useful when running a competition or prize draw or creating games for events. If you are a speaker at an event, add a game at the end of your speech, and the audience will remember your address. You can view per-game stats and download lead lists from your dashboard, while integration with marketing tools like Mailchimp allows you to send leads directly to your existing CRM. Interacty's gamification features enable marketers to engage users and achieve high business results.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Capsule
capsulecrm.com
Simple yet powerful CRM. Join over 10,000 global businesses and discover an easier way to manage contacts, sales and grow lasting relationships.
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
webCRM
webcrm.com
Integrated business growth and customer management solutions. Increase revenue, nurture customer relationships & analyse performance with our award-winning CRM platform.
PromoXcrm
promoxcrm.ai
PromoXcrm is specially designed for promotional products distributors and covers all the aspects that other CRMs do not. It integrates with your industry leading tools and softwares letting you manage everything from a single portal. Seamless management of all your teams, projects and clients. Delight your clients with ‘PromoXcrm’ specially designed for promotional products distributors.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expectations and fortify your online presence, all from a single login. Thryv includes our best-in-class support, available anytime, 24/7, with experts who understand the goals and unique needs of small business owners. Thryv handles: * Customer communications * Estimates, invoicing and payments * Appointment scheduling * Reputation management * Social media management and more! Thryv automates tasks and puts customers at the center of your business, with one easy-to-use software, making it easy to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and automatically generate reviews. Thryv makes it easy for customers to: * Find you online through ratings and reviews, social presence and accurate search results. * Interact easily and instantly, receive reminders, send texts and emails and schedule appointments. * Pay you effortlessly, receive receipts instantly, know it’s safe and secure and choose how to pay. * Stay engaged with automated messages that ask them back, stay in touch and request reviews. Thryv’s award-winning software is helping over 45,000 businesses across the US, Canada and Australia transform how they do business and manage their customers.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who have run an agency before, Teamwork.com has more than 20,000 customers around the world with a global team of over 350 employees.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and more, regardless of where you are. With an emphasis on time and money, the client work management platform gives you a holistic view of your most up-to-date business data and financial performance. Having client communications, activities and work centralized in a single platform, you always know where things are without having to ask for a status update. Accelo streamlines workflows and increases efficiency across the business and teams to enhance visibility and coordination, helping leaders to run the business and professionals to focus on the most important work. By harnessing powerful automation, managers are enabled to deliver projects on-time and within budget with ease. Accelo's up-to-date and secure analytics gives leaders the confidence to make smart decisions, ensuring the growth and prosperity of the business.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Platformly
platform.ly
Platformly is a powerful yet easy to use business management and marketing automation tool for busy business owners who are focused on growth. Platformly makes marketing attribution easy by precisely tracking interactions across different campaigns and channels throughout your entire marketing funnel. It helps you understand in unparalleled detail which marketing activities drive the most sales, who your most loyal customers are and what drives growth. BUSINESS DASHBOARDS Dashboards provide your most important business metrics consolidated into one fully customizable dashboard. They offer a real-time overview of what is happening in your business, with the ability to drill down and get the exact data you need at any given time. LINK TRACKING Platformly is your campaign management command center. Seamlessly track campaign performance, user interactions, sales and everything in between and beyond. CRM One central location for managing and strengthening customer relationships. See an overview or choose a contact to see all past interactions with your brand. All data is automatically updated in real-time. LEAD CAPTURE Intuitive customer acquisition tools, from behavior driven opt-in forms to complete, pixel-perfect landing pages. All with an easy drag-and-drop interface to help you launch effective campaigns quickly.
Ploomes
ploomes.com
Ploomes is the first platform that combined CRM, process automation and proposal generation. Have control of the entire commercial operation, from the lead generated to its conversion and loyalty, unifying the salesperson's work environment and enabling a 360º view of customers. We fill a market gap by combining the robustness of more traditional CRMs and the ease of implementation, use and maintenance of simpler CRMs. With this positioning, we have become the largest Latin American CRM company, serving clients such as Philips Healthcare, Intelbras, Grupo Moura and Unimed.
noCRM.io
nocrm.io
Hassle-free lead management software built for salespeople. With noCRM you can focus on closing deals without endless data entry Unlike traditional CRM softwares, noCRM.io puts leads at the center of its system, making it easy for salespeople to close more deals with less effort. Measure, track, and plan with precision, and never let any lead slip through the cracks. Streamline your prospecting and sales process, and customize your sales pipeline to manage the entire sales cycle. Get more done and close more deals with noCRM.io. Grow your pipeline with ease and speed up productivity - create leads in seconds from any source, such as business cards, spreadsheets, emails, websites, or apps. Stop losing leads and always know what the next step should be.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses with modules for ERP, CRM, PSA and e-commerce. Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite for approximately US$9.3 billion in November 2016. The newly formed Oracle Netsuite business unit is managed by Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg as Oracle’s Cloud ERP for small and mid-sized enterprises.
Amwork
amwork.com
Amwork is a platform that provides businesses with a powerful builder to create a unique workspace that streamlines their business processes. The company's builder is designed to enable businesses to create custom workspaces with modules such as CRM, project management, HR, and everything concerning their business workflow. This helps businesses to collaborate more effectively and efficiently, allowing employees and partners to work together seamlessly. One of the main benefits of using Amwork is the easy setup process, which does not require coding knowledge, making it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes. The platform provides an essential set of tools that enable businesses to automate their processes and reduce manual workload, improving productivity and profitability. By using Amwork, businesses can benefit from an organized and streamlined approach to their day-to-day operations. The platform's CRM module helps businesses to manage customer interactions, while the project management module enables teams to collaborate and manage projects efficiently. The HR module helps to manage employee records, benefits, and other HR-related tasks. With Amwork, businesses can manage all of these tasks in one central location, streamlining their workflow and reducing errors. Overall, Amwork is an essential platform that provides businesses with the necessary tools to streamline their business processes and improve collaboration, leading to increased productivity and profitability. Easy setup process: Amwork's platform is designed to make the setup process easy, and it does not require coding knowledge. This makes it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes, allowing them to get started quickly and with minimal effort. Automation and reduced manual workload: Amwork provides an essential set of tools that enable businesses to automate their processes and reduce manual workload.
Qebot
qebot.com
The Qebot Marketplace partners with the best software companies available to allow business managers to shop for digital tools and apps to help manage and grow their business. After purchase, the tools can then be accessed directly through the Qebot Platform. One login to manage your entire business. Current offerings: -Website builder -Social media manager -Directory listing manager -Review/reputation manager -Email marketing manager -Cloud storage -CRM -Advertising campaign manager -Content Marketing
Coretal
coretal.co
Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, calendar, scheduling and much more. We're building the go-to platform for your core business needs. Saving you time, money and stress. Always have an overview of your business with our dashboard and widgets. Boards - Flexible. Customisable. Powerful. Create, set-up and manage Boards your way. Task Boards, project Boards, Boards to track processes. Boards to manage staff. Boards for any solution, or problem. Link Boards to projects. Have independent Boards. Really the choice is yours Projects - Follow projects all in one place with briefs, tasks, timelines, time tracking, conversations, decisions, invoices, proposals and contracts together. Invoices - Send, track and get paid using our invoices feature. People - Save contacts and keep a track of your interaction and communications with them.
Koban
koban.cloud
Koban is a French company, based near Lyon, which offers a CRM platform for SMEs. Our goal? Offer a 100% integrated platform to manage all aspects of a company's customer relations. (Finally) bring together all your teams on a single software: the sales teams to boost your commercial development, the marketing teams to create ultra-targeted campaigns and generate leads, the sales administration team to facilitate the transmission of quotes won and monitor billing and support teams to retain and capitalize on existing customers. Yes, all that, on ergonomic software, easy to use, GDPR compliant, and available on mobile. But Koban is not just about features. It is also a team that deeply believes that support is a key factor for success in a CRM project. Since 2012, our desire has been to support each client towards their success.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Tapdesk
tapdesk.io
Tapdesk is a CRM and lead search tool designed to streamline the sales process of every sales organization allowing more time and energy to closing deals. It is a tool built for sales professionals and organizations with sales team. Tapdesk is powered by AI and our Machine learning algorithm provides you with relevant data to increase your productivity and cut out waste. We have a unique search capability that allows users to find decision makers and potential customers based on multiple criteria.
Bloom
bloom.io
Bloom is a business workspace for independent business owners, freelancers, and service professionals. It connects all client touch-points in a professional experience, including digital forms, quotes, contracts, invoices, digital payments, communication, scheduling, and even the client portal. Bloom is the complete suite of business tools for modern creatives, freelancers, and small businesses.
Gincore
gincore.net
Gincore is a program for keeping records in the service center, which saves time, brings order to the workshop, and most importantly - increases your profit
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software today is used by organizations ranging from 1 to 10,000 people. Identify: Intandemly offers a Chrome Extension which makes identifying super easy while eliminating data entry for reps. Research your accounts and prospects, get up-to-date contact data and push it into the Prospect module. Prospect: Supercharge sales with our inbuilt CRM which offers insights, account management, calling, email automation, and more. Create a sales workflow that is optimized to help you close more deals. Engage: Build account audiences and run plays across advertising, Linkedin, retargeting direct mail, and email. Align marketing with the rest of the organization and reach customers in the most personalized way.
Beetle Eye
beetle-eye.com
Beetle Eye streamlines CRM and marketing tools in order to provide one powerful platform that helps you grow your business. As a marketing automation platform, with Beetle Eye you can: * Automate email marketing campaigns * Create personalized email templates * A/B split testing * Host campaign assets * Manage email subscriptions * Make, deploy and analyze surveys * Track customer engagement Some of the Beetle Eye CRM functionalities are: * Aggregate lead sources * Manage and qualify leads * Generate lead lists and segments 8 Send triggered sales responses * Record advanced lead data * Leverage custom data modeling
Composity
composity.com
Composity is a cloud-based ERP solution extended with Sales and Marketing tools, designed especially for SMEs. It is a software solution "off-the-shelf" that manage all aspects of organization's internal and external business processes - Accounting, Inventory Management, Billing System, Document Management, Corporate Website and eCommerce, CRM, Organization of Client Base and Report Generator.
CloudOffix
cloudoffix.com
CloudOffix is a premier global provider of a unified low-code total experience platform designed to revolutionize how businesses automate and streamline customer and employee interactions. CloudOffix's platform, rooted in the freedom of customization and the power of automation, allows organizations to digitize workflows, enhance experiences, and boost efficiency across commercial and operational teams. At the core of CloudOffix is our low-code App Builder, coupled with comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) applications. These tools empower our clients to build custom applications effortlessly, leveraging a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. This enhances collaboration and automation, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes and scale operations efficiently. CloudOffix's commitment to genuine care defines our approach, prioritizing sincere relationships over business transactions. CloudOffix engages with clients and partners transparently, listening and adjusting to deliver tailored value that respects each organization's uniqueness. CloudOffix is not just a technology provider but a partner in innovation. With CloudOffix's all-in-one platform, companies worldwide can manage Sales, Marketing, HR, CRM, Project Management, E-Commerce, Collaboration, Invoicing, and Helpdesk from a single integrated solution. This eliminates the need for multiple disparate systems, dramatically reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Trusted globally, CloudOffix is dedicated to customer success, evidenced by the strong, sustained relationships we forge. CloudOffix's robust network of partners and global presence enable us to deliver localized solutions with universal appeal, ensuring that each client receives dedicated support and the resources necessary to excel. With CloudOffix, businesses gain the agility, tools, and freedom to achieve more with less, enhancing total experience management and ensuring operational excellence.
Insale CRM
insale.io
Simple, smart & easy Sales CRM for your team. Managing sales processes becomes a delightful experience, making your sales team fall in love with the process.
Quiverflow
quiverflow.com
Everything You Need, All In One Place Grow your business with our robust CRM, workflow automation, and email + SMS marketing tools to convert more leads into clients.
CloudCC
cloudcc.com
CloudCC offers the complete CRM platform with highly competitive pricing, features business apps covering marketing automation, sales force automation, service management, extensible platform and industry CRM solutions and more. CloudCC provides SaaS and PaaS so that you can find out a CRM solution we can do for you.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Setupad
setupad.com
Setupad is a comprehensive monetization platform designed to help publishers maximize ad revenue with flexible solutions and industry expertise. As a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) and Prebid member, Setupad offers trusted, high-performance options for publishers of all types. The Self-Serve platform allows hands-on publishers to independently manage Prebid settings without IT support, while the Setupad Bidder can be added to existing ad stacks, integrating premium demand sources to boost competition and revenue. For those seeking a fully managed experience, Managed Prebid provides end-to-end optimization managed by Setupad’s expert team. With Setupad’s diverse offerings, publishers can scale their monetization strategies effectively and with confidence.
Adviai
adviai.com
Adviai is a CRM platform with all the software, integrations, and resources you need to connect marketing, sales, and customer service.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.
PracticeSuite
practicesuite.com
PracticeSuite is an end-to-end Cloud-based Medical Billing, Revenue Cycle Management, Electronic Health Record Software, Practice Portal, and Practice Marketing CRM Software.
Leadsales
leadsales.io
CRM for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Centralize your chats in columns, automatically assign them to your sales and customer service teams
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Salescamp CRM
salescamp.app
Salescamp offers cloud base sales CRM software solution to manage sales reporting, management, marketing, improve customer relationships and more. Get the best free CRM system for your business.
Barantum
barantum.com
Barantum is the leading Cloud CRM Indonesia for field sales teams, designed to help salespeople in their day-to-day lives by acting as their personal assistant. Think of it as the Siri for your sales team built to make selling more efficient on-the-go.
PhingooCRM
phingoocrm.com
PhingooCRM is a cloud-based CRM solution tailored for modern call centers, equipped with advanced tools for effective resource management. All CRM systems are highly adaptable, designed to meet the unique needs and processes of your organization. If you're looking to implement PhingooCRM or already use it, it's important to note that updates, patches, and configuration changes can complicate things over time. Ensuring that your custom modifications remain functional after these updates is crucial. Traditionally, quality assurance teams or designated members perform these checks manually. However, as your organization grows, PhingooCRM workflows can become complex, and the volume of data increases significantly. Manual testing can be labor-intensive and error-prone, making it challenging to cover all aspects of the system. This is where test automation comes into play, helping you navigate the validation challenges efficiently. It can save considerable time and ensure smooth operations with minimal effort. However, there are some challenges to consider: * Ongoing Updates and Maintenance: CRM systems like PhingooCRM are constantly evolving, which means your automation scripts may break with new releases. Keeping track of these changes and updating your test scripts can become burdensome. * Complex User Interface: The strength of CRM systems lies in their ability to manage intricate business workflows, which can lead to a complicated user interface featuring dynamic object IDs, nested iFrames, and detailed object trees. Automating these elements with traditional tools can feel like piecing together a puzzle. * Custom Reports: Reports are tailored to your specific requirements, and automating them with legacy tools often necessitates programming expertise from your engineers. * Test Data Management: Managing large volumes of data and sensitive information requires a careful approach. Effective test data management is essential for extracting, masking, editing, and maintaining test data securely. * Skilled Personnel: Finding and retaining knowledgeable engineers proficient in automation tools and coding can be a significant challenge.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra
