Top Conversational Intelligence Software - French Polynesia
Conversational Intelligence Software is a suite of tools and technologies designed to interpret and respond to human language. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning, and data analytics, this software can understand the context and nuances of conversations, making interactions more productive and insightful.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can be easily built with a no-code builder, which helps businesses provide personalized self-service at scale. With Freshchat's journey builder and ready-made playbooks, businesses can stay ahead of their customer's needs and support them proactively whenever necessary. Freshchat also provides a comprehensive view of the customer's conversation history and other relevant information, making agents more productive and enabling them to provide personalized experiences.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc. WhatsTool Team is focused on building tools for WhatsApp and Small businesses who are running their business or marketing on WhatsApp. We are building more apps like WhatsSave which help businesses keep new numbers to utilize them for their growth.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
WATI
wati.io
Reimagining customer engagement, Wati is the leading conversational platform built on WhatsApp's Business API. Our easy-to-use software empowers 8,000+ businesses across 100+ countries to deliver personalized, real-time conversations at scale. With innovative AI solutions, we're transforming how companies communicate: * Shared inboxes allow seamless collaboration * Powerful automation boosts efficiency * Broadcast messaging engages customers * Intelligent chatbots provide instant support As a fast-growing global SaaS startup, we're passionate about using technology to build meaningful relationships between businesses and customers. Our talented, driven team is united by a vision to empower organizations and redefine connections through meaningful conversations.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot is a chat bot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that allows you to automate your live stream's chat with moderation and new features, allowing you to spend more time entertaining your viewers.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
SiteGPT
sitegpt.ai
SitesGPT is a web-based site builder software that uses Artificial Intelligence to build websites. It takes less than 1-minute to get your own professional website absolutely FREE.
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
Experience the Benefits of Personalized AI with CustomGPT: Get Unique Insights and Solutions with AI Trained On Your Content
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Cody
meetcody.ai
Cody is an intelligent AI assistant like ChatGPT, but with the added benefit of being able to train it on your business, team, processes, and client data. You can use Cody as an employee to support your team in various ways: * Provide instant answers to business questions by analyzing your company's accumulated documents and acting as an expert on your processes. * Boost employee efficiency by providing instant answers, ideas, and ready-made work to help your team work smarter. * Troubleshoot issues and discover hidden features of your digital tools using support documentation. * Brainstorm ideas and provide suggestions drawing from the context of your past conversations with Cody. To use Cody, you can upload your company's files, documents, and data to build your own customized knowledge base. Cody then uses this information to provide tailored responses. Cody can be integrated into various tools like PowerPoint, PDF, Word, Discord, websites, and more. The platform emphasizes advanced data security and privacy, with features like AWS encryption, SOC II compliance, and customizable access controls. Cody is designed to empower teams by providing an AI assistant trained on their specific business context.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a free live chat for online businesses to talk to their customers in real time. It offers you to build a 360° customer support system and to connect message funnels, offer calls, configure and customize freely.
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for business, your website, and your mobile app. Supports intelligent paths, train, copy, analytics, and private labeling. Using Engati you can leverage the power of machine learning, NLP/NLU to design your very own chatbot and engage your customers in 50+ languages.
Norby AI
norby.io
Norby AI is a leading solution that provides businesses with an AI-powered chatbot for their websites. The chatbot is powered by advanced natural language processing technology to understand customer queries and provide quick, accurate responses. Norby AI's chatbot setup process involves just four simple steps: * Create an account on the Norby AI platform * Add a snippet of code to your website provided by Norby AI * Input your existing FAQs, product descriptions, documentation etc. that you want the chatbot to respond to * Your AI chatbot goes live on your website, ready to engage customers 24/7
AITable
aitable.ai
AITable is a revolutionary no-code AI development platform that makes building your own AI ChatGPT with tables in 1-Click. By utilizing your unique data, AITable allows you to train your own version of the advanced ChatGPT system, serving as a 24/7 AI customer service chatbot or an enterprise ChatGPT assistant. It eliminates the complexities of coding, offering a seamless and effortless setup. With AITable, you're not just getting an AI assistant - you're creating a smart, responsive, and tailor-made solution for your business's needs.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a comprehensive communication solution designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline sales processes through the use of WhatsApp Business APIs. This platform enables businesses to convert customer interactions into actionable insights, utilizing advanced WhatsApp Chatbots to facilitate seamless communication. By leveraging these tools, organizations can efficiently manage customer inquiries, generate leads, and ultimately drive sales growth. Targeted primarily at businesses seeking to optimize their customer communication strategies, Gallabox caters to a diverse range of industries. Its user-friendly interface and multi-agent shared inbox allow teams to collaborate effectively, ensuring that no customer query goes unanswered. The platform is particularly beneficial for businesses that rely heavily on customer interaction, such as e-commerce, service providers, and customer support teams. With Gallabox, companies can implement WhatsApp drip campaigns and broadcast messages tailored to specific audience segments, enhancing their marketing efforts and improving customer retention. One of the standout features of Gallabox is its integration capabilities. The platform offers straightforward plug-and-play options that allow businesses to connect with existing systems and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. This includes popular platforms such as Zoho, Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, WebEngage, Razorpay, and Shiprocket. By integrating WhatsApp into their current workflows, businesses can streamline operations and ensure a cohesive customer experience across all touchpoints. Additionally, Gallabox's WhatsApp Chatbots play a crucial role in automating customer interactions. These intelligent bots can handle a variety of tasks, from answering frequently asked questions to guiding customers through the purchasing process. This not only reduces the workload on human agents but also ensures that customers receive timely responses, enhancing overall satisfaction. The ability to convert conversations into smart actions further empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and tailor their offerings to meet customer needs. Overall, Gallabox provides a robust solution for businesses looking to harness the power of WhatsApp for customer engagement. With its focus on ease of use, integration flexibility, and automation capabilities, Gallabox stands out as a valuable tool for organizations aiming to improve their communication strategies and drive sales growth.
YourGPT
yourgpt.ai
YourGPT Chatbot simplifies the process of building custom, industry-specific chatbots without coding. Our next-gen AI and GPT-based chatbot builder allows users to quickly create and train bots with their own data in just a few minutes. Get the most out of AI and save time and money with YourGPT Chatbot. YourGPT offers cutting-edge AI and GPT products designed to meet your unique needs. * Boost customer support with our powerful AI chatbot * Create production-ready LLM Apps using LLM Spark.
Zappr.AI
zappr.ai
Create an AI-powered chatbot that's trained using your data. By simply uploading a PDF or providing a website link, you can obtain a chatbot similar to ChatGPT that has the ability to answer any questions related to your document.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify the most valuable buyers, uncover signals of buyer intent, and instantly start sales conversations. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified, built on Salesforce, connects the website with Salesforce data to identify account-based buyer intent and facilitate real-time sales conversations. Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 across over 20 categories on G2. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
Payhip
payhip.com
Payhip is the easiest way to sell digital downloads & courses. We make it a piece of cake to sell and promote your ebooks, courses, software, design assets, music or any type of digital products directly to your customers. Payhip has you covered.
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the "fastest, easiest way to build custom chatbots and GPTs" without requiring extensive technical expertise. * Flexible Integration: The platform supports integration with thousands of apps and allows users to connect their tools and teams to gain a competitive edge. * Cutting-Edge AI: ChatBotBuilder.ai leverages the latest large language models (LLMs) and AI technologies to power sophisticated chatbots and GPTs. * Customization: Users can customize the appearance, functionality, and behavior of their chatbots using the platform's user-friendly interface. * Cross-Channel Support: Chatbots can be integrated across multiple channels, including websites, social media, email, and voice. * Marketing Tools: The platform provides built-in marketing features to help users engage customers more effectively through their chatbots. * Analytics: Robust analytics capabilities allow users to track and optimize the performance of their chatbots. The website positions ChatBotBuilder.ai as the "World's Best AI Chatbot Builder in 2024", catering to businesses and organizations looking to automate customer service, simplify communication, and enhance user experiences through the power of AI. The platform offers both a Pro Plan for individual users and a White Label Enterprise plan for agencies and larger organizations looking to create their own branded chatbot solutions. Overall, ChatBotBuilder.ai seems to be a comprehensive, no-code platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes to leverage the benefits of advanced AI chatbots and generative AI models.
Get Answer
get-answer.ai
Get Answer is an AI-powered personal assistant platform that integrates advanced AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and PaLM, Meta's Llama, and Anthropic's Claude. It offers a unified experience through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, providing solutions tailored to individual needs. Features include pre-built chat prompts, custom workflows, and seamless integration with third-party tools. Get Answer is designed to enhance productivity and simplify tasks for users ranging from students and developers to business owners and designers.
Cohere
cohere.com
Cohere is the leading AI platform for enterprise. Our world-class AI is uniquely suited to the needs of business, unlocking unprecedented ease-of-use, accessibility, and data privacy. Cohere’s platform is cloud-agnostic, accessible through API as a managed service, and can be deployed on virtual private cloud (VPC) or even on-site to meet companies where their data is, offering the highest levels of flexibility and control. Founded by Google Brain alumni and a co-author of the seminal Transformer research paper, Cohere is on a mission to transform enterprises and their products with AI that unlocks a more intuitive way to generate, search, and summarize information than ever before. We are backed by group of global institutional and strategic investors including Index Ventures, Oracle, NVIDIA, Salesforce Ventures, Inovia Capital, DTCP, Mirae Asset, Radical Ventures, Section 32, and Tiger Global, as well as several AI luminaries, including Geoffrey Hinton, Jeff Dean, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Formaloo is a workspace you can use to create anything from surveys to web apps and portals - all in one place. Formaloo comes with a set of powerful building blocks to collect, organize, and understand your data. Teams of all sizes use Formaloo to build engagement surveys, membership portals, bulletin boards, chatbots, and many more tools to engage their audience.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive toward the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves over 1000 enterprises, including Sony, Domino’s, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, Randstad, Tiket.com, Lulu Group International, Arabic Radio Network, Papa Johns, Hyundai, Volkswagen, ITC Ltd, OYO, Skoda Auto, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.
Wonderchat
wonderchat.io
Wonderchat is an AI Chatbot builder. It allows you to create your own custom GPT chatbot by uploading your sitelink. The chatbot will answer any question related to the sitelink. Build an AI Chatbot by sharing a link to your knowledge base in 3 minutes.
Chaport
chaport.com
Chaport is an all-in-one messaging platform that provides a multi-channel live chat, chatbots, a knowledge base, and more. It helps businesses grow and thrive by providing them an easy way to engage with website visitors, get more qualified leads, boost sales, and improve customer service. Today Chaport is used by more than 30,000 teams all over the world. Why Chaport? Chaport offers you a set of powerful features to help you convert website visitors into loyal customers. Yet, it remains user-friendly and makes communication with customers as easy and enjoyable as chatting with friends. The installation process is simple and takes no more than 5 minutes. Just add a chat widget to your website and start answering your customers' questions. If you also need a chatbot, you can create it in minutes, thanks to Chaport's WYSIWYG chatbot builder. Key features: – Live chat: Talk to your customers in real time. – Chatbots: Let chatbots answer common questions and qualify leads. Offer instant help 24/7, even when your team is offline. – Knowledge base + FAQ bot: Provide your customers with a knowledge base and activate an FAQ bot to automatically suggest articles in the chat widget. – Integrations with Facebook, Viber, Telegram, etc.: Answer questions from all channels in one place. – Auto-invitations: Initiate more chats with your website visitors. – Saved replies: Prepare answer templates to frequently asked questions, answer in a few clicks, and save your time. – Typing insights: Read messages even before they are sent and answer faster. – Web-, desktop, and mobile apps: Chat with customers wherever you are. – Zapier & API: Integrate Chaport with your website more closely or connect it to third-party apps. – And much more... Sign up today and increase your sales! Free trial available.
Atom
atomchat.io
Atom offers an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solution to help businesses generate more qualified leads, create more intelligent chatbots, measure results, and integrate with CRMs. Key features include: * 24/7 intelligent virtual assistant to answer customer queries * Ability to reach up to 98% of customers through WhatsApp broadcast campaigns * Automated workflows to filter interested leads and focus sales team on closing deals * WhatsApp multi-agent integration to provide full visibility of customer conversations The solution integrates with HubSpot, allowing businesses to sync WhatsApp contacts into their CRM and create automated workflows using the AI chatbots. Atom provides a personalized advisor and team of AI in WhatsApp experts to guide businesses through the integration process, positioning themselves as a "turnkey" solution in the market. Case studies highlight how clients have seen significant improvements, such as increasing sales from 200 to over 3,000 per month, tripling digital sales conversion rates, and booking over 5,000 confirmed appointments in 2.5 months. The company has been featured in publications like CIO Peru, Forbes, and Estrategia & Negocios, highlighting their growth and recognition in the market. Businesses are invited to speak with an Atom advisor to learn more and try the platform for themselves.
re:tune
retune.so
re:tune is a comprehensive platform designed for building AI applications without the need for coding. The platform facilitates the creation of custom AI applications to optimize various aspects of a business, from customer support to sales. Its core features include bespoke chatbot creation and training them with any conceivable data source, ranging from website-generated data to personalized customer information. Furthermore, re:tune can be integrated into a wide range of existing tools to enhance their functionality with AI capabilities. Its platform is intended to be as accessible as possible, with plans to match the needs of hobbyists, startups, small businesses, and larger agencies with unique security and performance demands. For flexibility and customizability, the platform supports unlimited messages and users, web crawling, file uploads, memory allocation for chatbots, and even custom white-labeled branding. The commitment to adaptability also extends to application integration and custom trained fine-tuned models. The platform promises early access to new features and prioritized feature requests as part of their offering. In summary, re:tune provides a user-friendly, efficient, and customizable solution for building AI applications that can help drive a business forward universally.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% or more. Whether it's for WhatsApp, Web, or Messenger, anyone can create automated chatbot flows to better engage customers and increase conversion rates. Landbot is also leveraging recent advancements in GPT and AI to help make the chatbot building experience even more accessible, combining the no-code capabilities of Landbot with other Large Language Models.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, and Capital One trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading premium chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine learning techniques and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of customer service processes. What makes Kindly different? Less maintenance and more content production! Kindly's AI will suggest new training data that you can accept with the click of a button. Easy to customize No coding needed for the chatbot to fit your branding! More than buttons Kindly’s chatbots can answer specific questions, instead of forcing users through a selection of buttons that might not even be relevant. Multilingual Train the chatbot in one language and it will understand inquiries in more than one hundred! Among our customers are Adecco, VOI, Norwegian Air, Lindex, Hertz, Comviq, Schibsted, Jotun, and Kahoot. Easily integrate with top CRM providers such as Dixa, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and Hubspot among others.
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is the leading software solution for customer messaging and support automation in Germany. It’s a unified messaging solution that lets companies receive messages from different channels in one central inbox. All requests received via website chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and more land directly in Userlike's Message Center. Userlike offers a modern website messenger for generating leads and following up with customers. Customer service teams are supported with professional service features such as voice messages, live translations and intelligent routing. For complex requests, service agents can conveniently switch from a chat to a browser-based video call, which includes screen sharing. With Userlike’s AI Automation Hub, you can create AI-powered chatbots, smart FAQ pages and interactive contact forms in just a few steps to automate around 70% of your digital customer service. For even better results, choose our GTP-4-integration that adds the skills of the world's most powerful large language model to your customer support. This enables the chatbot to creatively combine answers from your knowledge base and give customers individualized answers. The AI support bot even remembers the chat context so that follow-up questions are categorized and answered correctly. Userlike's chatbot API also lets you integrate your existing chatbots into the software. Since Userlike was founded over 10 years ago, data protection has always been a top priority. All data is stored securely on German servers making Userlike a GDPR-compliant customer messaging solution. With its secure data infrastructure and special features, Userlike guarantees data protection and security for your customers, your employees and your company as a whole. Userlike is suitable for all company sizes because the software is flexible and adapts to your needs and goals. Small and medium-sized companies, as well as large corporations such as Toyota and Hermes, already rely on Userlike.
OnceHub
oncehub.com
OnceHub helps organizations big and small to fast-track sales and streamline service delivery with appointment scheduling and digital engagement solutions that adapt to their customers’ preferences in real time. Formerly known as ScheduleOnce, we are widely acknowledged as a frontrunner in online booking and calendaring, but our offering extends well beyond that to a market-leading range of tools designed to capture, qualify, engage, and convert leads with maximum efficiency and regulatory-compliant security. Freelancers, owner-operators, agents, affiliates, and in-house teams in every industry rely on us to power up their digital sales and marketing, hit their recruitment targets, and deliver quality services, one on one or in a team, in person, remotely, or both. Screen and weight opportunities, automatically route them to appropriate personnel, manage resource pools for team collaboration, and reserve rooms or equipment as you go. When the time is right, jump on a call, switch to video, or chat live. Start free, then upgrade your plan. Start simple. Close incredible.
Simple Phones
simplephones.ai
Simple Phones provides businesses with an AI phone agent that answers calls on their behalf, so they never miss a call from a customer. The agent can also perform outbound calls for following up with customers, staying in touch with leads, and making cold calls on autopilot.
CloudKarafka
cloudkarafka.com
Apache Kafka is a high throughput messaging system that is used to send data between processes, applications, and servers. All Kafka messages are organized into topics within the Apache Kafka cluster, and from there connected services can consume these messages without delay, creating a fast, robust and scalable architecture. Apache Kafka is built to handle a large amount of data and is the perfect messaging system when high throughput is required.
orimon.ai
orimon.ai
Orimon AI is a state-of-the-art Generative AI chatbot platform designed to transform how businesses interact with their customers. Our platform excels in delivering natural, human-like conversations, providing an unparalleled experience for users and driving sales and customer satisfaction to new heights. At the heart of Orimon AI is the ability to conduct conversation commerce seamlessly. Whether integrated with Shopify, WooCommerce, or utilizing a custom product sheet, our chatbots engage customers like a seasoned salesperson. They respond to queries, recommend products, and close sales, mimicking the intuitiveness of a real-person interaction. This feature is especially beneficial for e-commerce sites, enabling them to leverage AI for boosting sales and enhancing customer journey. Another standout feature of Orimon AI is its advanced live chat functionality, offering a perfect blend of AI efficiency and human touch. When complex queries arise, or a personal touch is needed, the platform smoothly transitions the interaction to human agents, ensuring customer queries are always handled with care. Orimon AI’s versatility extends to its broad integration capabilities. It seamlessly connects with various messaging channels, including website chat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Direct Messaging, Slack, and Discord, ensuring your business is accessible across the platforms your customers use the most. Furthermore, our platform integrates with leading automation tools and CRMs like Zapier, Pabbly Connect, HubSpot, and Salesforce. This integration enables efficient lead processing and management, ensuring that every interaction is captured and utilized for business growth. Our platform is not limited to customer-facing roles; it also includes use cases for internal business operations. From simple support query handling to complex sales processes, lead qualification, and even serving as an internal assistant for HR, support, and sales teams, Orimon AI is a versatile tool designed to cater to various business needs. In summary, Orimon AI is more than just a chatbot; it's a comprehensive, AI-powered communication solution that enhances every aspect of your business interaction. It's an investment in cutting-edge technology that promises not just to meet but exceed the evolving demands of digital commerce and customer service.
Chatbit
chatbit.co
Chatbit is a tool that allows you to build your own AI chatbot assistant, trained on your own data, with no coding required. Key Features: * Data Customization: You can add up to 11 million characters of custom data (files, text, Q&A) to train the chatbot. * Appearance Customization: You can customize the colors, position, logo, and name of the chatbot. * Personality Customization: You can define the chatbot's personality and style to balance creativity and precision. * Lead Collection: The chatbot can generate leads from visitor conversations and deliver them to you. Other Details: * Chatbit offers a free version to get started. * It supports multiple languages, though the specific languages are not listed. * Users can fine-tune the chatbot's responses based on their needs. * The process of creating a chatbot, adding data sources, and integrating it on the website can be done in under 5 minutes. * Chatbit can be contacted via email at [email protected] for any questions. In summary, Chatbit provides a user-friendly, no-code platform to create customized AI chatbots trained on your own data and integrated directly on your website to boost engagement, answer questions, and capture leads.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms your customer experience. It connects insights across teams, tools and interactions so you have the data to address customers problems with ease. Meet your customers anywhere, anytime, on any channel, with a suite of digital channels. * Automate Successful Outcomes Simplify how you connect with customers across channels. With smart automation across the entire customer journey, you can use data and insights gained to take the right action at the right time to create the best outcomes. * Innovate at Scale Give your employees and call center agents the information they need in a tool built to drive engagement, improve customer interactions and boost your team’s performance. * Reimagine Experiences that Matter Use Genesys Cloud CX as an all-in-one cloud call center application and easily extend the suite with hundreds of packaged integrations. Take full advantage of the composable customer experience platform with third-party integrations and applications so you can reach customers any moment, on any channel. With an all-in-one suite of digital capabilities in Genesys Cloud CX, call center employees and customers can engage in seamless conversations across digital channels like chat, email, text and social media. Enhance the customer experience with bots and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and route to a human call center agent when customers have more complex needs. Genesys is redefining the customer experience with innovative call center software. Our award-winning Genesys Cloud CX deploys in days, is intuitive to use and innovates with upgrades each week. With real-time dashboards, simple management tools and analytics, Genesys Cloud CX provides the insights you need to run your business. And you’ll take your contact center and CX strategy into tomorrow — no matter where your agents are located or which channels they handle.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping the future of communication by empowering companies to center all their workflows around meaningful conversations. From marketing and sales to support teams, SleekFlow streamlines business operations by leveraging its cutting-edge conversational AI capabilities. By automating routine tasks, optimizing customer interactions, and delivering unparalleled support, the customer-first solution empowers businesses to achieve unprecedented scalability and growth. SleekFlow is located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and the UAE. In 2022, the startup secured an $8M USD Series A funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from AEF Greater Bay Area Fund and Transcend Capital Partners.