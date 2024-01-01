Top Conversation Intelligence Software
Conversation intelligence (CI) software records, transcribes, and evaluates sales calls. By scrutinizing these calls, CI software identifies keywords and conversation topics, enabling users to swiftly navigate to specific points in recorded sales conversations for in-depth analysis. Businesses can leverage CI software to document crucial discussions with potential buyers, pinpoint potentially risky or noncompliant conversation topics, provide guidance to new sales representatives based on best practices, and explore various use cases derived from the analysis and transcription of sales calls.
Submit New App
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
OpenPhone
openphone.co
OpenPhone is the simple, collaborative phone for businesses. Designed to be intuitive and effective, it’s a reliable and powerful cloud-based calling and messaging solution that transforms the way your team manages customer and contact relationships. With deep integrations and configurability, OpenP...
MightyCall
mightycall.com
Created by a team with over 20 years of expertise in virtual telephony, MightyCall’s Call Center easily adapts to your business workflow. Our customizable settings ensure the solution fits your unique needs, leading to simplified communication and improved revenue. Standout Attributes: Real-time fee...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
Aircall
aircall.io
Aircall is an easy-to-use, cloud-based phone solution with features built for a better kind of conversation. Get set up in seconds and start a conversation anywhere in the world today. No hardware. No headaches. Aircall fits inside your existing workflows with easy, one-click integrations, connect...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that automatically video records, transcribes, summarizes, and provides the key points from every meeting. Automatic note-taking keeps you focused on the conversation while it writes down all the important details for you. Now it’s easy to share customer feedback,...
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.
Colibri.ai
colibri.ai
Colibri Sales Copilot is an AI tool that enables better customer conversations and conversation insights. It works during customer calls, recording, transcribing, and analyzing the conversation, to give sellers useful tips in real time, helping them follow best practices and avoid costly mistakes. A...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your te...
Balto
balto.ai
Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time enterprise solutions to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. With Balto, the results are astounding: -...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...
Fathom
fathom.video
Records, transcribes & highlights the top moments from your calls. Sends automatically generated call notes to your CRM.
Jiminny
jiminny.com
Jiminny helps commercial teams maximize their revenue through conversation intelligence. With Jiminny, you can record, transcribe and analyze conversations, giving you access to valuable customer insights and full visibility into performance. Jiminny is the only partner who turns great sales leaders...
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most compre...
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota atta...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every intera...
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai | The Real-time AI Infrastructure for Human Conversations Get access to state of the art understanding and generative models built for all types of communication data to transform unstructured conversations into knowledge, events and insights.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings is a video first AI & Analytics enabled platform built exclusively for remote sales. Beyond traditional video meeting needs of sales teams, it automates sales workflows for productivity & leverages AI to provide dynamic cues & nudges for sales conversion. It also empowers sales leaders ...
Sybill
sybill.ai
Sybill stands out as a comprehensive AI solution for sales teams, designed to enhance every aspect of customer engagement and deal management. By integrating advanced AI technologies, Sybill streamlines sales processes, offering a suite of features that transform the way sales teams interact with da...
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow...
Traq.ai
traq.ai
In a world where buyers are more informed than ever, winning more deals is less about following a script and more about understanding your prospect’s priorities and pain points. With call recording, transcription, and AI analysis, the Traq.ai conversation intelligence platform extracts buyer-centric...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken.ai is a conversational intelligence platform that helps sales teams improve performance and reduce acquisition costs. The tool gives sales reps real-time cues during their conversation to help them engage their customers better. The platform gives managers and sales reps visibility into eve...
Attention
attention.tech
Attention is a next-generation sales conversational platform helping businesses achieve their full potential, with generative AI. Our fully-integrated AI-powered sales assistant provides real-time coaching, automatically fills out CRMs after sales calls, and drafts intelligent follow-up emails that ...
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles ...