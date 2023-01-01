Sybill
app.sybill.ai
A Personal Assistant for GTM Teams After every sales call, Sybill creates an accurate summary and pushes it to Slack + CRM. Writes a draft follow-up email for you. Captures every word and non-verbal reaction in a report.
