Voyc enables regulated firms to check 100% of contact centre interactions with our speech analytics AI software, helping to improve operational efficiencies, catch complaints, identify vulnerable customers, and deliver an exceptional customer experience. In the face of increasing regulatory pressure and consumer distrust, it has become imperative for financial services companies to monitor 100% of customer interactions. It’s an all too familiar challenge: How can companies ensure that 100% of customer calls are effectively monitored for quality assurance and in a way that is scalable, cost-efficient, and objectively accurate? Voyc helps companies automatically identify interactions of regulatory importance, such as complaints and vulnerable customers, points out calls that need special attention, improves agent performance and automates QA workflows. Promising quick implementation, ease-of-use, and bank-grade security, Voyc is here to revolutionise your quality assurance processes.

Website: voyc.ai

