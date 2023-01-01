WebCatalog
Klaus

Klaus

klausapp.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Klaus on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Deliver great customer experiences at scale. The world’s leading companies use Klaus’ customer service quality management platform to run an effective QA process, coach agents, and boost customer retention.

Website: klausapp.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Klaus. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Skilljar

Skilljar

skilljar.com

EvaluAgent

EvaluAgent

evaluagent.com

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

Five9

Five9


RETURNGO

RETURNGO

returngo.ai

LearnUpon

LearnUpon

learnupon.com

Ably

Ably

ably.com

inSided

inSided

insided.com

SevenRooms

SevenRooms

sevenrooms.com

Bettermode

Bettermode

bettermode.com

Dispatch

Dispatch


Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy