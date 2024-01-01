MosaicVoice

MosaicVoice

We power better customer conversations. Empower agents with real-time guidance and powerful analytics on all your voice and video calls. Track compliance and outcomes using AI instead of people. MosaicVoice makes it easy for call centers to automate their Quality Assurance function. Our software listens to customer conversations in real-time and identifies and alerts agents and managers to any compliance violations as they happen

