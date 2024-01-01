The award-winning Cyara CX Assurance Platform helps companies accelerate customer experience development, increase quality across all digital and voice channels, and assure customer journeys end-to-end. The Cyara Platform supports the entire software development lifecycle for customer experience, from design to functional and regression testing, user acceptance testing, load testing and production monitoring. We test from the customer’s perspective, ensuring that you identify issues that impact the customer’s experience from across the complex set of technology used to deliver that experience. www.cyara.com CX Assurance Platform Benefits Single Platform Handle the full range of CX development and assurance needs from design to monitoring. Perform CX design, CX discovery, functional regression testing, performance testing, monitoring and troubleshooting. Work from a collaborative environment that captures designs and tests, enabling all team members to share and reuse scripts and data across functions. Maximum Productivity Maximize productivity with full automation. Automatically discover existing CX, automatically build and maintain test scripts, perform easy-to-use test script authoring, reuse test scripts across testing types, and reuse test data across test cases and campaigns. Cyara uses Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as bots to automatically generate thousands of customer interactions to simulate real-world customer contact. Most Comprehensive Support the broadest CX assurance needs by assuring complete omnichannel customer journeys, from self-service to agent-assisted service, and the agent desktop. Test the widest range of digital and voice channels including IVR, chat, SMS, email, and others. Enables Agile & DevOps Accelerate development and improve quality by enabling Agile and DevOps practices. Shift left by generating test cases from the design phase. Foster collaboration through visualization and enabling capabilities designed for different teams.

Website: cyara.com

