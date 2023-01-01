Wudpecker
app.wudpecker.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Wudpecker app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Automatic meeting notes. And much more. Get summaries, action items, and insights from your meetings with simple prompts
Website: wudpecker.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wudpecker. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.