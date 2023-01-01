Spinach.io
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: spinach.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Spinach.io on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Spinach.io helps dev teams build healthier meeting habits, starting with their daily standup. — Prep async for standup — Give sharper updates — Become better listeners — Automatic notes sent to Slack — Get time back every day!
Website: spinach.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Spinach.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.