Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Spinach.io on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Spinach.io helps dev teams build healthier meeting habits, starting with their daily standup. — Prep async for standup — Give sharper updates — Become better listeners — Automatic notes sent to Slack — Get time back every day!

Website: spinach.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Spinach.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.