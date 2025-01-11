App store for web apps
Top Content Marketing Software - Poland
"Content Marketing Software" refers to a category of software tools and platforms designed to assist businesses in planning, creating, publishing, distributing, and analyzing content for marketing purposes. Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience, ultimately driving profitable customer action.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform that helps creators and entrepreneurs build successful online businesses by providing simple solutions to turn their passions, skills, and experiences into diverse revenue streams. With Kajabi, anyone can build enriching online courses, offer exclusive memberships, grow a thriving community, create free or subscription podcasts, develop personalized coaching experiences, and so much more. With Kajabi, they also have access to robust analytics, seamless sales and marketing tools, easy payment options, and unmatched customer service, education, and community.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: find the strongest backlink opportunities in your niche - Keyword Research: get maximum relevant keyword ideas and see how hard it would be to rank - Website Audit: find what SEO issues your website has and learn how to fix them - Content Research: discover the most popular content on any topic and find the best ideas for your own content - Rank Tracking: track your search rankings along with your competitors' - Mentions Monitoring: get email alerts every time you or your brand in mentioned online. Ahrefs database has over 11 billion keywords and more than 400 billion indexed pages. That is why Ahrefs is able to provide maximum data accuracy to its users.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content marketing across all social and blogging platforms. Visit our website: https://contentstudio.io Why choose ContentStudio? Here's why: Speed up Content Creation: Craft quality content up to 10X faster with AI, ensuring your social media channels are always buzzing with engaging posts. All-in-One Platform: Say goodbye to juggling multiple tools. ContentStudio brings everything under one roof, from content discovery to publishing. Discover Trending Content: Stay ahead of the curve. Harness our advanced algorithms to uncover trending topics that resonate with your audience. Seamless Team Collaboration: Plan and execute your content strategy with ease. Collaborate with your team or clients seamlessly within the platform. Effortless Scheduling: Automate your content calendar. Schedule posts in advance and maintain a consistent online presence without the hassle. Insightful Analytics: Make informed decisions with white-label reports. Dive deep into meaningful analytics to understand what works and refine your strategy. Unified Inbox: Manage all your interactions in one place. Respond to comments and messages across channels without missing a beat. ContentStudio is more than just a tool; it's your partner in digital excellence. Transform your social media strategy and experience growth like never before. Embrace the power of ContentStudio and let your content do the talking.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online to connect with key audiences and ignite action. Bitly's all-in-one Connections Platform empowers more than 5.7 million monthly active users and over 500,000 customers globally - people, influencers, brands, and businesses of every size - to use branded links, custom QR codes, and link-in-bio solutions as trusted platform for engaging their audience and delivering critical notifications, information, and experiences. Bitly is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started as a conventional presentation. >> https://rla.to/pitch << Simply import your PDFs and presentations (and add any supporting content, text, web/social content, images, video, and audio) into our intuitive builder to assign interactive elements and publish to your team for instant viewing on desktop and mobile screens. With RELAYTO, you can create an unlimited number of public and private interactive experiences equipped with security, permissions and user management to control who has access to your content. Metrics deliver insights on 360 digital body language, activity and intent, summarizing when & where viewers spent their time, so you can prioritize your outreach efforts... and keep improving your content. From e-books and white papers to pitches and proposals RELAYTO is the simplest way to make your existing content captivating and insightful. https://relayto.com/showcase
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’s core Sales Content Management engine enables revenue teams to create a curated one-stop-shop to find, manage and distribute high-impact content at scale. For marketers, Showpad aligns teams around the latest on-brand content with the right governance to improve content adoption, and delivers bottom-of-funnel insights so teams can invest more in the right content. Enablement practitioners use the platform to drive cross-functional alignment and build out scalable, targeted training campaigns. Sellers have access to all the right resources to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s buying teams. Buying teams benefit from sellers that are better prepared to understand their unique challenges and connect them to the right solution in their portfolio. Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator. Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a diverse global workforce.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the GO platform ensures revenue teams curate the right content, ready sales teams to win with confidence, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue. Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com. Whether it’s providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, nearly 1 million professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. Learn more about Allego and the movement we’re building at allego.com.
CIPIO.ai
cipio.ai
CIPIO.ai is on a mission to democratize visual content, uniquely combining the power of brand communities and generative AI. The patent-pending VisualGPT platform allows brands to search, discover, manage, create, regenerate, distribute, and collaborate visual content at scale. Brands can now deploy visual content in paid advertising, customer purchase experiences, website engagement, and social media campaigns at a fraction of time and cost.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your content now!
Live Center
livecenter.com
Live Center is a flexible live-blogging solution that attracts audiences, engages readers and empowers editorial teams to deliver instant live news coverage seamlessly and effectively. Integrating with other pieces of newsroom technology, Live Center streamlines workflows. Users have full control over their live blog's design and are able to create custom post visuals and elements such as scoreboards, election result counters, and so on. Live Center's news feeds are easily embedded into articles, news portals, apps, or on front pages. Key features: * Fully customizable blog design * Social Media automation to find and publish content * Easily create your own custom post visuals and elements to increase reader engagement * Quickly create interactive charts and graphs directly in the editor * Intuitive interface with a responsive editor that provides real-time preview of posts * 3rd party integration with sports data, market data, and so on * Automatic suggestive tagging of posts based on content, prioritization, and categorization of posts * Automatic live blog summary to provide readers with a dashboard of the most covered topics in your live blog posts in a dashboard view. * Real-time publishing of posts to hundreds of thousands of readers through dedicated channels * Integration with existing CMS and any media library or system * Supports monetization strategies
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily create geo-targetted Facebook ads. MavSocial supports Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google Business Profiles, and Tumblr.
Curatora
curatora.io
Curatora allows customers to discover, curate and distribute top-notch, relevant content that your target audience wants to read — now.
Walls.io
walls.io
Walls.io is an all-in-one social wall solution that allows you to collect, curate, and display content in an easy-to-customize feed. You can collect content from multiple social media platforms or let your audience post content directly on your wall. You can also add your custom posts to the feed and create a nice mix between content from your audience and your brand's content. A social wall is a great way to harness the power of user-generated content and engage your audience. You can use it at private and public events, on your website or displays in shops or offices. The possibilities are endless!
SocialWeaver
socialweaver.com
SocialWeaver makes it easy to schedule never-ending content, increase engagement, and listen to customers’ impressions of you and your competitors.
Quuu
quuu.co
Quuu is the number one source of quality content for you to share on social media, on auto-pilot. Content curation makes you stand out from the masses on social media. It’s a way of providing value and consistency to your followers. However, doing it properly is a time-consuming process, so automating this using Quuu gives you back that precious time to work on other things. Quuu is the only tool that curates content in over 500 interest categories, meaning you'll always have relevant posts to share with your audience on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter increases website traffic for more than 200 B2B companies by automating blog, news, and RSS email delivered by an existing marketing automation software such as Marketo, Pardot, or Eloqua.
Vable
vable.com
Vable is an information management platform that enables you to aggregate, filter, and deliver customized content to the people you support. With Vable, information professionals can monitor endless sources and create a customized database of all the news and information your organization needs.
SpidWit
spidwit.com
Spidwit finds and organizes the content on the web. It searches among thousands of the best sites to deliver industry specific high quality news, video, images and quotes, saving time and energy.
Re4m
re4m.io
Re4m is a cloud-based creative platform that allows brand teams, designers and local marketers to plan, produce and publish inspirational, performant content and creative campaigns at scale. Built by a team of experienced marketing practitioners, Re4m streamlines disconnected and cumbersome creative production processes from an initial idea through to publishing and promoting content. At the heart of Re4m is a visual collaboration engine that empowers businesses, teams and individuals to give real-time interactive feedback on all types of content (digital videos, pdfs, images, live websites, design files etc). Once content is correct, compliant and approved, Re4m provides closed loop processes to enable content to be published to 3rd party solutions.
EasyContent
easycontent.io
EasyContent is a leading platform for content operations, offering automated workflows, real-time collaboration and advanced content management for streamlining content processes efficiently. We focus on user experience, allowing for simple and efficient use of the platform. Customizing to specific user needs is one of the main aspects that contributes to higher user engagement. We offer SEO tools that help users improve the visibility of their content on search engines. The platform supports various content formats. Additionally, customer support and the availability of educational resources allow users to easily resolve issues and improve their writing skills. The platform is ideal for teams working on the same project, as it enables them to manage all steps in one place.
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is about comprehensive research, seamless writing experience, all-inclusive organization of complete content, simple on-page SEO for non-techies, convenient access to plagiarism scanner, and, of course, easy publishing on CMS (WordPress, Ghost, Medium, etc.) platforms. It helps bloggers grow their website traffic organically by organizing their blog's content and SEO more efficiently and effectively.
Fugo
fugo.ai
Fugo is a smart cloud-based Digital Signage Content Management Software (CMS) that enables businesses of any size to easily manage content remotely for small to large screen networks. With a modern & friendly user interface, controlling 1 or 100 screens is simple.
Juicer
juicer.io
Juicer is the go-to social media aggregation tool empowering businesses and individuals to seamlessly curate and showcase social media content on their websites. It effortlessly pulls content from various social accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, X/ Twitter, YouTube and more. With easy setup and customization options, Juicer's social walls enable users to showcase curated, branded, and user-generated content on their websites. The tool provides moderation filters for content control and includes an advanced analytics dashboard for real-time insights into social engagement, making it a comprehensive solution for centralizing and enhancing brand visibility across platforms. Benefits of Juicer: - Established and reliable solution, with a decade of experience in the industry - Seamless integration with 15+ social media platforms - Easy setup for feeds and accounts, ensuring intuitive and quick management - Full control over content through moderation and filtering options - Custom design to harmonize with brand's unique aesthetics - Selection of pre-designed themes, ensuring a consistent and appealing feed look - Hands-off management with automated content updates, enhancing efficiency - Advanced analytics tools for tracking user engagement and feed performance - Versatile plans for businesses and individuals and a pay-as-you-go pricing model for the enterprise plan - Customizable widgets and API support for seamless integration with other websites and applications
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is an award-winning, publisher-first video technology platform that empowers publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies for maximum yield.
Automata
byautomata.io
Automata's content enrichment platform helps marketers turn content like blog posts, white papers, webinars, and case studies into multiple pieces of additional content to repurpose and distribute across multiple channels in a variety of formats.
Practina
practina.com
Practina is an AI social media marketing tool that helps businesses establish a strong presence on multiple platforms and increase reach. Practina covers all aspects of social media marketing, from automated post creation to scheduling them, creating smart ad campaigns, and targeting your ideal audiences. Practina automates social marketing for businesses and also provides proven results. Practina continues to help businesses succeed by targeting the right audience and building real engagement as social media transforms our lives.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
More reach, less work. Stop wasting dollars on outdated content syndication platforms and lackluster campaigns. With an audience of engaged sales and marketing professionals, The Juice puts your content in front of the right people at the right time. Find reach and resonance distributing your content on The Juice.
UpContent
upcontent.com
Build trust and deepen relationships with curated content. A better way to discover, collaborate, and distribute relevant third-party content that helps turn leads into loyal customers. UpContent’s patent-pending technology helps reduce the amount of time spent searching for content by 65% on average and is available both as a standalone application as well as a premier Hootsuite Content Source and Stream. UpContent's suggestions are used by marketers worldwide to power their social media, email marketing, and website conversion efforts as well as support their original content creation. The technology offers an array of plans that are designed to offer only the features needed at a price-point that fits your budget.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monitoring. - Scoop.it Enterprise is used by thousands of businesses to manage content curation for content marketing (including SEO, traffic & leads generation) and business intelligence. Scoop.it Content Enterprise also helps to share content within organizations in an impacting way. - Scoop.it curation service helps millions of individuals & professionals to develop their online thought leadership. This solution allows to show expertise and generate traffic through integrated social sharing. Since the launch of the service in 2011, 8 million users have published tens of millions of pieces of content to attract hundreds of millions of readers every year.
Paper.li
paper.li
With the Paper.li Personal Marketing Platform you can do the work of a marketing team by yourself and from your mobile, in minutes. You'll get daily personalized content, a fresh website, social scheduling, and a simple newsletter creator.
Storylane
storylane.io
Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your marketing website. This will help drive PLG and increase qualified leads in your funnel. (PS: You can embed lead form as well) Email Campaigns - Send product-tour in your email campaigns to show new features or specific flow of your product. Sales: Demo leave-behinds - Create a guided + clickable demo of your product that's customized for your prospect, and send it out to them as demo leave-behinds. This will help your champion buyer to internalize your product and accelerate deals. Live Demos - Show Storylane demos in discovery calls or at various POC stages. Your sales reps can be trained to follow consistent demo flow. Pre-sales: Scale your demo capabilities by enabling your pre-sales team to spin up new demos in minutes. With Storylane, you will be able to help your sales team provide personalized demo experiences to every buyer without the traditional complexities around creating multiple demo environments.
Tourial
tourial.com
Tourial enables go-to-market teams to create interactive demos and Demo Centers — and distribute them anywhere. Demo Centers empower you to educate your buyers faster and better than ever — from the very top of the funnel all the way down. It's a personalized content hub for your prospects to find the most important info they need, share with their team, and provide you with data on what they care about. Embed or share your interactive demos across any channel and convert prospects faster, influence pipeline, and accelerate deal cycles.
StoryScale
storyscale.com
Make your marketing and sales product-led. Create pixel-perfect product demos with no code. Optimize your demo experience on all devices. StoryScale demos are cinematic, with animated transitions and zooms. With best-in-class over-the-top website delivery for marketing and personalized demos for sales, StoryScale delivers a full demo automation solution for modern revenue teams. • Website product tours with responsive delivery and lead-generation • Personalized sales demos with secure sharing and outbound delivery • Guided and non-linear product tour paths • No code demo studio for screen editing and customization • Library of guides and on-screen interactions • Clone live apps or use media screen captures • Demo-lytics to track engagement and demo performance • Content experiences for video, ebooks, blogs, and other media We believe people deserve a better digital buying experience. It’s a simple philosophy: Sell how you want to buy.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Consensus
goconsensus.com
Consensus is the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform used by the world’s top companies to scale presales, amplify their sales teams, and enhance the buying experience. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience— one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos tailored to what they want to see. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Here’s how it works: -Reps send a demo link to customers -Customers select the topics that matter most to them -Consensus creates a custom demo from those selections, and includes supporting content for each topic (pre-selected by reps) -Customers share the demo link with other stakeholders -Reps get reporting on every view, every share, every stakeholders’ priorities -And now the rep knows everyone involved in the purchasing decision Buyers are more educated and more confident, making it much easier to promote and sell for the rep.
Navattic
navattic.com
Navattic empowers go-to-market teams to instantly create interactive product demos. We help hundreds of sales and marketing teams power product-led growth initiatives across the sales and marketing funnel: - Convert Website Visitors: Drive more qualified leads with a new CTA prospects want to click. - Engage & Educate Leads: Give prospects tailored product-led campaigns with instant time to value. - Deliver Repeatable Demos: Enable non-technical sellers to easily customize and deliver demos at scale. Try out Navattic for yourself on our website: https://www.navattic.com/
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly’s Content Management Engine enables organizations to discover, filter, and personalize the right content to the right person at the right time.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seobility all-in-one SEO software. On-page SEO audit: all linked pages of a website are crawled and errors or problems with the on-page optimization are collected and clearly displayed. Each analysis has detailed information and tips on how to solve problems and optimize. For a continuous website review and tracking of the optimization progress, regular crawls can be scheduled. Seobility provides a detailed report after each crawl and notifies the user in case of severe problems. Backlink Analysis: detailed reports about a websites backlinks, anchor texts, referring domains etc.. Furthermore, regularly updated reports on new backlinks and lost backlinks provide actionable insight into this part of off-page SEO. Competitor analysis and linkbuilding recommendations complete this module. Rank Tracking: daily updated desktop and mobile Google ranking data for your keywords. Use advanced features like keyword tagging, e.g. to analyze categories, or localized results. Keep an eye on your competitors by monitoring their performance. Seobility SEO software is designed with clear a focus on quality and usability. Seobility is suitable for SEO professionals as well as SEO beginners.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the US, with offices in Rome and Dublin. Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For advanced users and custom projects, Rebrandly is the most advanced and scalable link-management platform on the market. Rebrandly provide a great set of APIs and the support of expert engineers in order to build small and big projects around links (SMS, transactional messages, affiliates and influencers, single-sign-on, oAuth, and more). Other relevant features: * UTM builder * Link retargeting * Mobile deep linking * URL conditional routing * Open graph control * Rebrandly AI * Link Analytics * Customizable reports * Multiple seats, permission and workspaces management * Multiple domain names management With Rebrandly, you can create and share branded links directly through the browser extension while you’re surfing the web. They then store it in your dashboard, where you can measure results using our best-in-class suite of tools. You can register a new domain name directly with Rebrandly, choosing among more than 2,000 extensions- from .link to .shop, and everything in between. They take care of all the setup, allowing you to start sharing branded links in just a few minutes. A branded link is memorable, pronounceable, and completely customizable. With a branded link, companies increase their brand’s awareness because the brand name is embedded in the link- even when it’s being shared by others. They improve link trust, and in fact, branded links can help to increase the click-through rate by up to 39% when compared to generic short URLs.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competitive research, content creation and optimization, technical website audits, on-page optimization, backlink analysis and monitoring, position tracking, local SEO, and more. SE Ranking leverages AI and NLP technologies to provide users with unique insights and recommendations. Delivering high-quality, accurate data is one of SE Ranking’s top priorities, and the SE Ranking team continually expands their datasets and finetunes their data processing algorithms to provide data that users can rely on. Teams can benefit from SE Ranking’s automated reporting, White Label, and collaborative project management. Most subscription plans include extra user seats for team members and unlimited projects to accommodate all client needs. Designed specifically for small to mid-sized marketing agencies, SE Ranking’s Agency Pack provides unlimited reporting, a lead generation widget, WL, and extra client seats to help agencies better present their deliverables.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Business, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, TikTok and VK with SocialPilot. 2) Share as many as 500 posts and connect over 100 profiles with just one SocialPilot account. 3) Manage your social media conversations with Social Inbox. 4) Add up to 10 team members in your SocialPilot account to delegate sharing and scheduling with the Team Collaboration feature. 5) Schedule 100s' of posts at a time uploading a CSV with the Bulk Scheduling feature. 6) Create customized posts for individual social accounts at a time and also mention other Facebook and Twitter profiles for more engagement. 7) Analyze your social media marketing activities with easy to understand Social Media Analytics and Reporting. 8) Have a look on when and what you have scheduled visually with the Social Media Calendar. 9) Never stay out of new content ideas, curate content suggestions and save them as drafts for later use. Add Curated Content and RSS Feeds for a never-ending queue. 10) Wait no more for your client's social media account credentials - just invite them and manage their social accounts effortlessly with the Client Management feature. 11) Create your own customized branded domains for more visibility and recognition with the URL Shorteners SocialPilot provides and get rid of long, unwanted, ugly-looking URLs. 12) Boost your Facebook posts right when you are scheduling it.
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized actions and alerts, and maximize resources by automating critical SEO tasks.
NexMind
nexmind.ai
NexMind is an AI-based content generator and SEO automation platform. It creates optimized long and short-form content in under a minute using NLP and semantic recommendations. Boost website traffic and outperform your competitors with personalized content for your target audience. NexMind is the perfect solution for not only business owners but also marketing agencies and copywriters who want to generate and optimize high-quality content quickly. Our goal is to create smarter search robots known as SEO automation software to simplify SEO processes. We provide Enterprise SEO platform to help brands boost website ranking and increase visibility.
Wondershare Virbo
virbo.wondershare.com
Wondershare Virbo is an AI avatar video generator available on Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Easily convert text into professional spokesperson videos in over 120+ voices & languages in minutes.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeChat, Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou; the four major social media channels in China. Its unparalleled expertise in the local social media landscape, customer insights and regulations has helped more than 500 global brands succeed on Chinese social media platforms.
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changing brand perception, increasing action taken onsite, lead generation and user engagement.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus is an all-in-one creative and marketing platform designed to streamline the workflow and enable scalable marketing strategies for marketing teams. It offers a comprehensive set of features that span from curation and collaboration to creation, distribution, analytics, and apps. One of the notable features of Creatosaurus is its AI content writer, which allows users to generate marketing copies at scale in a matter of minutes. It also provides an easy-to-use design editor for creating beautiful graphics, with drag and drop functionality and access to free stock images and templates. The platform includes a hashtag manager that helps users find and manage hashtags to optimize their social media workflow, as well as a quote finder that allows users to search and save quotes for later use. It also offers the ability to schedule social media posts across different platforms. Creatosaurus is built for companies with distributed teams and global creative individuals, providing a centralized workspace for creators and marketers. It aims to combine productivity and creativity by offering a range of tools and features in one place, enabling efficient collaboration and improving the overall storytelling process. The platform is supported by deep integrations with other popular apps, allowing users to connect their favorite tools and stay on top of their work. It is designed to be user-friendly, offering a transparent and simple experience for every team member. Creatosaurus is used by influencers, creators, publishers, startups, and brands worldwide as a powerful tool in their marketing strategies. It aims to provide a complete solution for all creative and marketing needs, allowing users to focus on telling impactful stories while the platform takes care of everything else.
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Vev
vev.design
Vev is a new breed of web builder empowering teams to realize their most exciting web concepts with complete creative and technical freedom.