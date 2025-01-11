App store for web apps
Top Content Marketing Software - Pakistan
"Content Marketing Software" refers to a category of software tools and platforms designed to assist businesses in planning, creating, publishing, distributing, and analyzing content for marketing purposes. Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience, ultimately driving profitable customer action.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform that helps creators and entrepreneurs build successful online businesses by providing simple solutions to turn their passions, skills, and experiences into diverse revenue streams. With Kajabi, anyone can build enriching online courses, offer exclusive memberships, grow a thriving community, create free or subscription podcasts, develop personalized coaching experiences, and so much more. With Kajabi, they also have access to robust analytics, seamless sales and marketing tools, easy payment options, and unmatched customer service, education, and community.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Wondershare Virbo
virbo.wondershare.com
Wondershare Virbo is an AI avatar video generator available on Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Easily convert text into professional spokesperson videos in over 120+ voices & languages in minutes.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or URLs in a single click to improve your SEO strategy. With Marketing Miner, you can quickly detect technical issues on your site, find out which landing pages and keywords bring the most traffic, conduct a comprehensive technical SEO audit and competitor analysis, monitor mentions of your brand and important keywords in your niche, find new link building opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile and develop a successful content marketing strategy. Popular features: - Keyword Research - SEO Audit - Rank Tracking - Competitor Analysis - Brand Monitoring - Link Building - Bulk Data Analysis - API Why you will love Marketing Miner? Incredible value for money: You don’t have to choose expensive tools to rank well. Marketing Miner provides high-quality data at affordable prices. Seamless integration with other tools: If you prefer working with large amounts of data in your own tools, you will love Marketing Miner’s versatile and powerful REST API to access your data without logging in! Bulk data analysis: Marketing Miner tools save a lot of time and effort. You can quickly analyze data for up to 100,000 keywords, domains or URLs.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: find the strongest backlink opportunities in your niche - Keyword Research: get maximum relevant keyword ideas and see how hard it would be to rank - Website Audit: find what SEO issues your website has and learn how to fix them - Content Research: discover the most popular content on any topic and find the best ideas for your own content - Rank Tracking: track your search rankings along with your competitors' - Mentions Monitoring: get email alerts every time you or your brand in mentioned online. Ahrefs database has over 11 billion keywords and more than 400 billion indexed pages. That is why Ahrefs is able to provide maximum data accuracy to its users.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece of content once, and share it everywhere. The Issuu Story Cloud turns a single document into a uniquely immersive reading experience by converting static documents into marketing assets – including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more. Each day, more than 300,000 pages of content are uploaded to Issuu, allowing readers worldwide access to discover and engage with more of what they love, from magazines and newspapers to portfolios and catalogs. Enterprise marketers and individual creators alike choose Issuu for its user-friendly platform that puts their message front and center without requiring a single line of code. Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with global offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga. Learn more at issuu.com.
ClearSlide
clearslide.com
We aspire to make every customer interaction successful. Every email, every meeting, and every presentation should be amazing. ClearSlide provides a complete Sales Engagement Platform that combines content management, integrated communications, engagement analytics, and guided selling to power dynamic engagement with buyers and maximize your existing CRM investment. ClearSlide customers achieve higher seller productivity, increased sales management effectiveness, and stronger customer-facing messaging. ClearSlide customers report: 10%-20% increase in closed deals 25% decrease in time to on-board new reps 50%-80% reduction in selling costs Sales Productivity An intuitive, integrated Sales Engagement Platform – with content, communications, and analytics at your fingertips to guide next step actions. Leader Effectiveness Powerful Engagement Quadrant Dashboards in ClearSlide and CRM improve deal visibility, coaching, and stronger forecasting and business results. Content Impact Recommend and promote content, providing reps the right content and tools at every point in the sales cycle. Refine and optimize messaging based on direct customer engagement and feedback.
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter increases website traffic for more than 200 B2B companies by automating blog, news, and RSS email delivered by an existing marketing automation software such as Marketo, Pardot, or Eloqua.
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeChat, Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou; the four major social media channels in China. Its unparalleled expertise in the local social media landscape, customer insights and regulations has helped more than 500 global brands succeed on Chinese social media platforms.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Business, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, TikTok and VK with SocialPilot. 2) Share as many as 500 posts and connect over 100 profiles with just one SocialPilot account. 3) Manage your social media conversations with Social Inbox. 4) Add up to 10 team members in your SocialPilot account to delegate sharing and scheduling with the Team Collaboration feature. 5) Schedule 100s' of posts at a time uploading a CSV with the Bulk Scheduling feature. 6) Create customized posts for individual social accounts at a time and also mention other Facebook and Twitter profiles for more engagement. 7) Analyze your social media marketing activities with easy to understand Social Media Analytics and Reporting. 8) Have a look on when and what you have scheduled visually with the Social Media Calendar. 9) Never stay out of new content ideas, curate content suggestions and save them as drafts for later use. Add Curated Content and RSS Feeds for a never-ending queue. 10) Wait no more for your client's social media account credentials - just invite them and manage their social accounts effortlessly with the Client Management feature. 11) Create your own customized branded domains for more visibility and recognition with the URL Shorteners SocialPilot provides and get rid of long, unwanted, ugly-looking URLs. 12) Boost your Facebook posts right when you are scheduling it.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate personalized content experiences for your individual buyers and target accounts for your ABM strategy. Accelerate deal velocity and grow your pipeline by recommending the next-best assets to consume based on recent visitor history, industry, and trending topics. Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across to remove friction from your buyers. PathFactory was recently recognized by Deloitte as one of North America’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies.
Clearscope
clearscope.io
Clearscope is the best-in-class SEO content optimization platform that drives search traffic. Our streamlined tools simplify SEO writing so you create first-rate content that ranks. Our text editor is easy to use, share, and teach. In addition to our first-class text editor, we provide: -- AI-powered content reports with high-signal recommendations using real-time data from Google -- Monthly search volume and search intent insights to help you target the right keyword -- An easy-to-understand content grading scale to objectively measure content quality -- Writer-friendly insights and example phrases that encourage relevant, comprehensive writing -- Google Doc and WordPress integrations that insert Clearscope into your content workflow We ensure each customer is set up for success with a robust offering of live demos, onboardings, and hands-on customer support with our expert team. How does Clearscope fit into your workflow? Schedule a demo with us here: https://www.clearscope.io/contact Not sure yet? Send us an email any time at [email protected] to learn more.
NPAW
npaw.com
NPAW is proud to present its Suite of analytics solution. A powerful, intuitive, and real-time video and application analytics platform that is set to revolutionize the video intelligence industry, allowing OTTs, Telcos, Media Companies and Broadcasters to translate billions of data points into actionable business insights for them to monitor, analyze, and capitalize on, all while their users are watching. In the rapidly developing streaming industry, businesses providing content to users are faced with a serious problem: the lack of visibility over a prohibitively complex content delivery chain. How can they react to user frustration if they don’t know what has gone wrong? How can they respond to developing trends in consumption by device if they don’t have access to this data? NPAW Suite gives video providers the comprehensive overview of their end-users’ streaming experience in real time, integrating with players to get the raw data that matters, and translating it into customizable and easily readable dashboards that not only provide businesses with all the data they could need, but also allow them to understand and act upon it in a meaningful way. The challenge we had was to develop an evolution of our product which could convert extremely complex information into a visual design system intuitive enough to allow clients to identify, create, and stack their own patterns of KPIs, metrics, and dimensions based on the data for their individual service. By working closely with clients and always iterating towards a better version of our product, we were able to create a visual design language simple enough to enable users to obtain the data visibility that they need.
Pressboard
pressboardmedia.com
Award-winning tools for content creators. You create incredible content, our tools do the rest. Pressboard gives you reporting that's just as powerful as your content. Go from content launch to sharing live reports in minutes, instead of days. Pressboard Studio brings together your most important data in beautiful, customized and shareable live reports. -Bring All Your Data Together -Wow Your Clients with Shareable Reports -Manage Hundreds of Campaigns at Once Trusted by Thousands of The World's Top Publishers and Influencers including NBCUniversal, USA TODAY and The New York Times.
Epilocal
epilocal.com
Epilocal provides data connectors and automation tools that enable businesses to scale and automate their content operations at an affordable price.
ScreenSpace
screenspace.io
In a world of distractions, oversaturated markets, & millennials… Marketing & sales teams rely on ScreenSpace to break through the noise → emotionally engage high-quality customers → and guide them on an irresistible journey to YES! Let’s be honest → Your customers are overwhelmed. Generic Videos • Product-Centric Tours Static Decks • Scripted Demos • Complex Sites People are turned off by one-size-fits-all media. Aren’t you? Sure, waste time & money with traditional tactics. Repelling high-intent customers — aka “revenue.” While attracting expensive, low-quality “noise.” Leading to lost pipeline & unreliable results. Or… Imagine making your product & customers shine! With a comprehensive & immersive web experience, Turn your product into a compelling visual journey. A self-guided story that hyper-adapts to each buyer. Driving deep engagement & product understanding As buyers engage w/ rich media, dynamic narratives, Interactive tours & compelling customer stories, Until they not only discover value, They *experience* it. Be the hero With ScreenSpace, Just a simple drag and drop And you get to transform your existing content: Videos • Decks • Demos • Customer Stories • Docs Into an Immersive Product Story your buyers love. Buyer intent data is shared with your favorite CRM So you get to optimize your experience for success While your sales team can optimize for the next call. Side effects include… Driving measurable outcomes that move the needle. Accelerating adoption with renewed engagement. Flooding your pipeline with high-intent prospects. Boosting win rates while slashing sales cycles. Refocusing resources on proven strategies. Earning executive & stakeholder trust. All from the comfort of your home. Or cafe. Or office. Experience what it's like to be a happy & engaged buyer → www.screenspace.io
QuickFrame
quickframe.com
QuickFrame by MNTN enables every organization to compete in our video-first world by transforming the way original video gets created. Our Global Video Hub™ platform maximizes the ROI of video content by unlocking data-driven video that is efficiently created for every platform, campaign objective, and style. Over 65,000+ videos have been created on the Global Video Hub for leading brands including Colgate-Palmolive, Hasbro, Self, and Ben Bridge Jewelers. QuickFrame is an official partner of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Pinterest, LinkedIn, MNTN, and Roku.
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solution provides enterprise-level ETL data integration, scalable data warehousing, and business-aligned data visualization designed to accommodate any business or client data scenario and internal/external reporting configuration. Our partners get peace of mind with dedicated account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered analytics extension of their team. Simply put, we ensure your ideal reporting vision is constantly achieved. Arena Calibrate is trusted by brands and agencies, including Amex, Gentle Dental, National Golf Foundation, Proud Moments ABA, RFPIO, Entrust, Hyster-Yale, Airgap, and Fourth. Learn more about Arena Calibrate below: - Comprehensive full-stack BI software provides one source of reporting truth across Online & Offline Advertising, Email Marketing, Website Analytics, Demand Gen, e-Commerce, CRM/Sales, and other data areas. - Scalable data warehousing for your business or clients. - 40+ plug & play connectors + automated data pipelines. - Seamlessly integrates offline or other data that doesn't have a connector available. - Advanced cross-platform data blending & alignment, with valuable data cleansing & hygiene support to ensure reporting accuracy. - Allows you to quickly understand the overall health of your marketing funnel and drive impact on lead generation, MQLs, SQLs, CAC, and ROAS. - Budget-friendly account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered BI extension to your team or agency. Visit website: https://www.calibrate.thearena.ai
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute leverages data from broadcasted ads and correlates them to advertisers’ website analytics. With Attribute, media broadcasters can demonstrate their digital value to broadcast campaigns, resulting in increased advertiser satisfaction and expanded revenue. Fast insights — gather and view rich, robust campaign data in near real-time Flexible setup — customizable to each customer, advertiser and campaign Highly visual — dashboard delivers simple, shareable visualizations of attribution data Learn more at https://www.veritone.com/applications/attribute.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving increased business performance. Accelerate your pipeline and revenue with attribution-based personalization: - Serve every website visitor the right messages and assets, helping them become your customers, faster. - Understand how your marketing efforts impact business goals and map your customer journeys from initial touch to won deals. - Convert visitors to customers, not just leads!
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your revenue. With Dreamdata, B2B companies can run custom account-based attribution modelling, get the ROAS of every ad campaign, measure content ROI, benchmark growth, predict revenue and make data-driven decisions on what efforts to scale next.
ShareThis
sharethis.com
ShareThis website tools, plugins, and apps are used by over three million websites to drive consumer engagement and traffic, capturing the widest and deepest sentiments of people across the internet. These sentiments and signals are observed in real-time and processed daily to better understand people, making social data actionable for any business that requires a holistic view of people or customers. ShareThis Share Buttons is a free, easy, to install, tool that enables one-click sharing across 40+ social channels. They empower publishers to expand the vitality of their content, grow their audience, and drive engagement. Try share buttons: sharethis.com/platform/share-buttons/ Interested in more ways to amplify your website? Check out our suite of website tools including Follow buttons, Reaction buttons, Consent Management Platform, and Social Feed.
Readable
readable.com
Readable.io is a collection of readability and writing tools to help improve the quality of website and document content.
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is the best AI-powered tool for all your marketing campaigns. Get AI-powered insights to find the perfect targeting and audiences to deliver the ultimate results for your campaigns. With Shakespeare.AI, generate high-converting text, image/video ads, and campaign strategies like the world’s #1 marketers. Giving you an unfair advantage over your competition. * Reduce your CAC by 33% * Improve your conversion rate by 40% * Create high-performing ads that convert * Get AI optimization and insights. Join over 1,000+ people who have chosen Shakespeare.Ai to help them achieve their marketing goals.
Taboola
taboola.com
Taboola is the world's most popular content discovery and native advertising platform. Find quality consumers at scale and nurture them throughout the buyer’s journey using precise targeting and retargeting. Grow sales using a performance-first platform including automated bidding, traffic management, and more.
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B’s first and only stop for revenue enablement Everything your team needs to engage buyers, prepare sellers, quantify value, and continually optimize performance. One modular platform — delivering predictable revenue growth at scale.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
Storylane
storylane.io
Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your marketing website. This will help drive PLG and increase qualified leads in your funnel. (PS: You can embed lead form as well) Email Campaigns - Send product-tour in your email campaigns to show new features or specific flow of your product. Sales: Demo leave-behinds - Create a guided + clickable demo of your product that's customized for your prospect, and send it out to them as demo leave-behinds. This will help your champion buyer to internalize your product and accelerate deals. Live Demos - Show Storylane demos in discovery calls or at various POC stages. Your sales reps can be trained to follow consistent demo flow. Pre-sales: Scale your demo capabilities by enabling your pre-sales team to spin up new demos in minutes. With Storylane, you will be able to help your sales team provide personalized demo experiences to every buyer without the traditional complexities around creating multiple demo environments.
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is an award-winning, publisher-first video technology platform that empowers publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies for maximum yield.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of the platform: - Over 100+ AI content creation, ideation, optimization and SEO tools to create result-oriented content really fast (uses cases covered - blog, social media, emails, videos, press releases, copywriting, ads, summarization and more). Create your own AI template option and brand voices. - Complete content project management and workflow automation support including tasks assignment, content calendar management, automated notifications, publishing, freelancer management and more - Powerful SEO briefs and keywords and topics ideation with AI - Custom content templates and powerful in-doc and workspace collaboration features - AI images, royalty-free images and graphics - Bulk content creation with AI (like generation of content descriptions in bulk) Other features: Guidelines and Brand Assets Repository, Multi-Language Support, Plagiarism and Grammar Checks, Custom Reports, AI Brand Voices and more.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the GO platform ensures revenue teams curate the right content, ready sales teams to win with confidence, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue. Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com. Whether it’s providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, nearly 1 million professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. Learn more about Allego and the movement we’re building at allego.com.
SpidWit
spidwit.com
Spidwit finds and organizes the content on the web. It searches among thousands of the best sites to deliver industry specific high quality news, video, images and quotes, saving time and energy.
Vable
vable.com
Vable is an information management platform that enables you to aggregate, filter, and deliver customized content to the people you support. With Vable, information professionals can monitor endless sources and create a customized database of all the news and information your organization needs.
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers marketers powerful predictive performance scoring and analytics across channels to monitor and improve copy performance in real time. With Anyword, marketers save money on costly A/B testing and time by generating effective copy & messaging that fits your target audiences best and boosts performance.
Quuu
quuu.co
Quuu is the number one source of quality content for you to share on social media, on auto-pilot. Content curation makes you stand out from the masses on social media. It’s a way of providing value and consistency to your followers. However, doing it properly is a time-consuming process, so automating this using Quuu gives you back that precious time to work on other things. Quuu is the only tool that curates content in over 500 interest categories, meaning you'll always have relevant posts to share with your audience on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’s core Sales Content Management engine enables revenue teams to create a curated one-stop-shop to find, manage and distribute high-impact content at scale. For marketers, Showpad aligns teams around the latest on-brand content with the right governance to improve content adoption, and delivers bottom-of-funnel insights so teams can invest more in the right content. Enablement practitioners use the platform to drive cross-functional alignment and build out scalable, targeted training campaigns. Sellers have access to all the right resources to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s buying teams. Buying teams benefit from sellers that are better prepared to understand their unique challenges and connect them to the right solution in their portfolio. Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator. Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a diverse global workforce.
SocialWeaver
socialweaver.com
SocialWeaver makes it easy to schedule never-ending content, increase engagement, and listen to customers’ impressions of you and your competitors.
Walls.io
walls.io
Walls.io is an all-in-one social wall solution that allows you to collect, curate, and display content in an easy-to-customize feed. You can collect content from multiple social media platforms or let your audience post content directly on your wall. You can also add your custom posts to the feed and create a nice mix between content from your audience and your brand's content. A social wall is a great way to harness the power of user-generated content and engage your audience. You can use it at private and public events, on your website or displays in shops or offices. The possibilities are endless!
Curatora
curatora.io
Curatora allows customers to discover, curate and distribute top-notch, relevant content that your target audience wants to read — now.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily create geo-targetted Facebook ads. MavSocial supports Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google Business Profiles, and Tumblr.
VideoDubber.ai
videodubber.ai
Free AI-powered video translation, dubbing, voice cloning and text-to-speech services. Scale with us to 150+ languages to 10x your audience size effortlessly!
SundaySky
sundaysky.com
Modern marketers know the power of video but recognize the traditional production model is broken. SundaySky empowers businesses to create, personalize and distribute video at scale efficiently and independently. We make it simple for users to create high-quality, professional-looking video without prior experience and easy for businesses to operationalize a cost-effective video content engine. The SundaySky Video Platform is easy-to-use and AI-enabled authoring software, embedding creative expertise with powerful personalization capabilities to improve viewer engagement and increase operational efficiencies by reducing reliance on resource-intensive production models that incur significant costs, time and require specialized skills. Growing businesses and leading brands alike, including 1000Bulbs.com, 1-800 Contacts, Aetna, Bank of America, iTHINK Financial, Okta, SalesIntel, Staples, UnitedHealthcare and many others, have adopted SundaySky to modernize video production with personalization to improve audience engagement and drive efficient business growth.
Vev
vev.design
Vev is a new breed of web builder empowering teams to realize their most exciting web concepts with complete creative and technical freedom.
DCatalog
dcatalog.com
DCatalog has been the leader in the digital publishing industry since 2008. Our platform empowers publishers, content creators, marketing and eCommerce professionals to easily create and publish engaging digital experiences. With our advanced HTML5 flip book technology, your content is viewable on ANY device. Simply upload your PDF and instantly create stunning, page-turning content without the need to write a single line of code. Our HTML5 flipbooks, eCommerce catalogs, and native applications enable a dominant user experience. Convert your pdf to a html5 flipbook and increase brand awareness, online sales and reach.
OneIQ
oneiq.com
OneIQ is a Fullstack Intelligence® SaaS platform for unified Hybrid IT operations. Boost application performance, slash operating costs and modernize IT by combining AI-powered insights and collective wisdom, with a live blueprint of application workloads, infrastructure and network interconnections. With OneIQ, operations teams, trusted advisors and suppliers can work seamlessly together, while building shared expertise, transparency and trust. Using a patented, secure interface, everyone can benefit from mutual, forward-thinking insights - inspiring innovation at every layer of the stack to shape the future of your organization. OneIQ is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and uses patented Secure Data Collaboration technology (US-11797701-B1).
degpeg
degpeg.com
Degpeg is a Cloud-based Live Commerce platform, which adds and enhances online selling & marketing of any product /services through better customer experience by multi-streaming on both web & mobile, supporting 30+ social platforms at the same time. Products: Live communication Platform The live communication platform helps businesses to connect with potential customers in real-time through audio and video interactions. It efficiently converts leads into sales, creating personalized interactions that foster trust. By bridging the gap between offline stores and online consumers, it ensures seamless connections and convenience. Moreover, the platform enhances operational efficiencies through video calls between customers and service centers, streamlining processes and elevating customer satisfaction. Features: Chat Inbox Call Routing Track Location Add People on Call Call Recording Integration With Web & App Screen Sharing Live Tv Degpeg empowers brands to launch their live TV, enabling multi-streaming on various platforms from a single dashboard. Additionally, brands can seamlessly add CTAs to their website while livestreaming on multiple social media platforms. Features: Multistreaming Integrated Commerce Organize events Live Chat Shoppable videos It allows viewers to directly purchase products or services showcased in the video, enhancing the shopping experience. Features: In-Video Shopping Interactive Product Links Call-to-Action Buttons
Proof
useproof.com
Adding Proof to your marketing funnel is proven to build visitor's trust, create urgency, and increase conversions by 10-15% per page.
Shorthand
shorthand.com
Shorthand is the premier platform for creating immersive digital content for the web. Shorthand’s simple editor allows anyone to create, edit, and publish stunning reading experiences in minutes — no skills in code or web design required. Now, media, marketing, and communications teams can create immersive content at scale, driving deeper audience engagement, better metrics, and stronger outcomes for their brand. Shorthand enables users to collaborate with ease. By assembling your team in a Shorthand workspace, you can improve collaboration on content and ship faster. Multiple users can seamlessly work together on a piece of content without any disruption. What's more, custom themes mean that all published content stays on-brand. And with flexible publishing options, users can publish their Shorthand content nearly anywhere — via AWS, their CMS, Shorthand hosting, or embedding directly on their website. We’re proud to say that our customers — including the BBC, Salesforce, Unicef, the University of Cambridge, and Manchester City — publish some of the most cinematic and engaging content on the web. This includes everything from digital magazines and longform features to internal comms, brand stories, blogs — even a virtual escape room! Shorthand delivers a substantial return on investment, with customers consistently boasting radical improvements in their engagement metrics. Shorthand was established in Brisbane, Australia and is now a truly global company. We are a band of geeks with art and heart, dedicated to helping content teams build the world’s most impressive and impactful digital content.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
Skyword360
skyword.com
The Skyword360 platform puts content at the core of all marketing activities. Skyword360 is designed to ensure all cross-channel planning, content creation, and activation aligns with an enterprise's overall content strategy and marketing goals. With this content-centric approach, marketing leaders are empowered to create unique and aligned customer experiences that differentiate their brands and drive measurable results. Skyword360 provides tools for all of the essential elements of content operations: strategy, planning, creation, collection, activation, personalization, and optimization. With an international freelance community from over 46 countries and the ability to translate the platform into 14 languages, content operations can be seamlessly executed at scale.
StoryScale
storyscale.com
Make your marketing and sales product-led. Create pixel-perfect product demos with no code. Optimize your demo experience on all devices. StoryScale demos are cinematic, with animated transitions and zooms. With best-in-class over-the-top website delivery for marketing and personalized demos for sales, StoryScale delivers a full demo automation solution for modern revenue teams. • Website product tours with responsive delivery and lead-generation • Personalized sales demos with secure sharing and outbound delivery • Guided and non-linear product tour paths • No code demo studio for screen editing and customization • Library of guides and on-screen interactions • Clone live apps or use media screen captures • Demo-lytics to track engagement and demo performance • Content experiences for video, ebooks, blogs, and other media We believe people deserve a better digital buying experience. It’s a simple philosophy: Sell how you want to buy.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT focusses on that 3rd step. Our value proposition: SPOTT is a solution allowing users to get more value out of their published content by making it actionable and measurable in a multichannel environment With our Spott software you can insert shoppable links to (360°) images, pdfs and videos, get newsletter subscriptions, link pdf documents or show off with your latest promotion. You can easily add an interactive layer to all your images and videos. Make your videos, catalogs and images interactive. Add call-to-actions, tag products, get newsletter subscriptions and increase conversions. With Spott you'll get more out of your published pdfs, images and videos by adding interactive elements making your content actionable & measurable.