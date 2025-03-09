Find the right software and services.
Computer-assisted translation (CAT) software facilitates the translation of content from one language to another by leveraging translation memory, which stores previously translated texts, or by harnessing crowd assistance. This ensures translations are consistent with previously used language, maintaining proper spelling, grammar, and phrasing. CAT software offers a more efficient and interactive editing platform compared to basic word-for-word machine translation tools. By incorporating features like translation memory, phrase directories, and terminology databases, CAT software aids translators in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their work. Additionally, CAT products often integrate seamlessly with translation management software, enabling collaboration between translators and service providers while ensuring the organization of translated texts.
TextUnited
TextUnited is an AI-based translation platform for companies, offering multilingual content management and tailored translation services.
Pairaphrase
Web-based translation management system (TMS) for enterprises with a focus on security. ✔ Improve your productivity today with Pairaphrase.
LinguaScribe
LinguaScribe is the most advanced multilingual translation app which lets you transcribe, translate, & voice-over any text or audios. You can get more organic traffic by translating or transcribing your texts & audios in 108 languages, 322 life-like voices, & perfect automation with the help of this most powerful language & voice tool kit.
Global App Testing
Global App Testing connects developers with a global community of testers to provide comprehensive testing services for web and mobile applications.
Easyling
Easyling is a website translation solution that offers multiple ways to localize a website with minimal IT or developer involvement. Easyling provides word count, content extraction, real-time preview, and instant visual translation feedback in the original layout. Glossary supported Machine Translation and integrated Translation Memory can provide improved automatic translation quality. MT/TM integration and real-time change detection enable continuous translation delivery workflows with JavaScript-based or Translation Proxy delivery for the localized pages. External CAT / TMS also can be connected to the platform. Easyling technical support is available along the way. Included in the plan's fee, Easyling solution experts set up your website translation project and guide you through the whole process until the publication, configuring the platform according to your business and technical needs. Easyling is also available as a white-labeled product.
Lingpad
Lingpad is a secure, advanced AI translation tool designed to streamline multilingual customer service and document translation. Its platform empowers businesses to provide seamless multilingual custom support across messaging channels and help centers, thereby enhancing global customer experiences without additional resources. What Lingpad Offers: * Instant AI-Driven Translations: Instant, accurate AI translations in 120+ languages * Customer Service-Focused Solutions: Tailored for support teams, enabling instant localized responses * Help Center Localization: Easily translate and maintain multilingual Knowledge Bases/Help Center and FAQs * Document Translation: Support for 40+ file types * Contextual AI Technology: Understands nuances for more natural translations * Automation: Streamlines manual tasks, reducing time and costs Benefits: * Enhance multilingual customer experiences * Expand globally without language constraints * Reduce operational costs and time spent on translations * Improve response times with instant translations * Maintain consistency across all customer communications Experience all these offerings and benefits with Lingpad's cost-effective pricing, designed to deliver maximum value for your investment. Seamlessly integrates with popular customer service platforms: Zendesk; Intercom; Gorgias; Front; Freshdesk Ideal For: *Customer support teams across any industry * Global businesses * E-commerce companies * SaaS providers * Any organization needing efficient multilingual communication * Any organization needing AI translation
Correcto
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spanish. The product combines instant corrections with Artificial Intelligence to help its users not only write error-free but also, tailor their written communication towards their desired audience.
Cloudwords
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Lingotek
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is poised to continue its growth in the industry. Lingotek's unique cloud-based translation management system (TMS) is designed for performance. Whether you’re a global organization supporting business operations or an agile business continually pushing fresh content, Lingotek makes translation fast and easy at scale. Since the beginning, Lingotek has worked with some of the most innovative technology companies in the world. Together with our partners, we support global business in a wide variety of industries including government, technology, finance, telecom, travel, and education. Lingotek technology and our Global Translation Network extend the capabilities of these great platforms to empower customer engagement, software usability, support, and education around the world.
Redokun
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that helps teams efficiently translate documents while preserving their original layout and design.
Bureau Works
Bureau Works is a translation management system that streamlines the translation process using AI, integrating various tools for efficient project execution.
Wordfast
Wordfast is a translation management tool that stores and retrieves translations, streamlining workflows for individual translators and organizations.
Lingohub
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated payment systems, reliable connections to repositories, communication tools, quality checks, and many more make localization easier than ever. Simplify, optimize, and automate the localization with Lingohub.
Crowdin
Crowdin is a localization software that helps teams translate and manage multilingual content across various applications and platforms.
Language I/O
Language I/O's software enables monolingual (i.e., English-speaking-only) customer support teams to chat, email, and provide self-service support in over 100 languages in real-time. With its unique machine translation technology, it can get a team up and running with accurate, secure translations for a company and industry within 24 hours. Its GDPR-compliant and ISO-27001 certified software integrates with all major customer relationship management systems (CRMs) including Salesforce, Zendesk, and Oracle. By providing translations to customer service agents in the platforms they already use, it empowers them to respond to customer email and chat queries with the click of a button.
EasyTranslate
EasyTranslate is a SaaS company offering translation management, cutting-edge generative AI and freelance translator/copy editor access - all on one software. EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. Moreover, EasyTranslate is now integrated with GPT-4 so you can easily generate high-quality content in multiple languages.
Matecat
Matecat is a free online CAT tool that facilitates collaborative translation projects with machine translation and glossary integration.
Murf AI
Murf AI is a text-to-speech platform that creates customized voiceovers in multiple languages and accents for videos, podcasts, and presentations.
Weglot
Weglot translates and displays website content in multiple languages, integrating with various CMS and simplifying multilingual SEO management.
XTM Cloud
XTM Cloud is a translation management system that streamlines and optimizes localization processes for businesses, supporting various file formats and flexible workflows.
Unbabel
Unbabel provides translation services to help businesses communicate across languages, integrating with customer support platforms for efficient multilingual support.
Transifex
Transifex is a localization platform that automates translation of digital content for developers and marketers, supporting continuous updates across multiple languages.
Smartcat
Smartcat is a language AI platform that enables global enterprises to create and manage multilingual content efficiently across various formats.
Phrase Localization Suite
The Phrase Localization Suite streamlines localization and translation for businesses, offering tools for project management, collaboration, and quality assurance.
memoQ
memoQ is a computer-assisted translation software for managing translation tasks, offering features like translation memory and terminology management for various content formats.
Lokalise
Lokalise is an AI-powered translation management system that enables teams to translate digital content efficiently across multiple platforms.
