Lingotek

lingotek.com

Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is poised to continue its growth in the industry. Lingotek's unique cloud-based translation management system (TMS) is designed for performance. Whether you’re a global organization supporting business operations or an agile business continually pushing fresh content, Lingotek makes translation fast and easy at scale. Since the beginning, Lingotek has worked with some of the most innovative technology companies in the world. Together with our partners, we support global business in a wide variety of industries including government, technology, finance, telecom, travel, and education. Lingotek technology and our Global Translation Network extend the capabilities of these great platforms to empower customer engagement, software usability, support, and education around the world.