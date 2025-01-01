App store for web apps

Top Bot Platforms Software

Bot platforms are instrumental tools designed for building and deploying interactive chatbots. These platforms empower companies to create intelligent, conversational bots that engage with customers and assist in delivering information to users. Offering a range of development tools such as frameworks and API toolsets, these platforms enable customizable bot creation. Typically, these bots are scalable, capable of serving on various communication platforms and across multiple devices simultaneously. Some platforms even offer features for advertising and payment integration. Additionally, they provide maintenance features to address issues that may arise post-publishing. Many bot platforms leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning products to achieve advanced performance and analytics. They harness natural language processing (NLP) tools to interpret text and interact effectively with AI platforms. For inclusion in the Bot Platforms category, a product must: 1. Provide capabilities for bot deployment. 2. Offer bot development frameworks to facilitate customization. 3. Enable users to define behaviors and program responses for their bots. 4. Furnish users with tools for performing maintenance and updates to published bots.

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ManyChat is a platform for automating customer interactions via chatbots across multiple channels like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Voiceflow is a platform for building and deploying AI-driven conversational agents like chatbots and voice assistants, facilitating collaboration and integration across various channels.

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Relevance AI is a platform for businesses to create and manage AI agents that automate tasks across various functions like sales, marketing, and support.

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Botpress is a platform for building customizable chatbots using AI, facilitating integration with tools, analytics, and multi-channel deployment.

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

ChatBot allows users to create customizable AI chatbots for customer service and support across various platforms with simple drag-and-drop tools.

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Chatbase allows businesses to create custom chatbots powered by their data, which can be easily integrated into websites and messaging apps for customer support.

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Botmake.io is a no-code tool for creating and managing chatbots for websites, allowing users to customize interactions and improve visitor engagement.

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Chatfuel AI is a no-code chatbot builder that automates customer interactions across multiple platforms using AI technology.

Engati

Engati

engati.com

Engati is a chatbot and live chat platform that enables users to build and deploy intelligent bots across multiple channels without programming.

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Gallabox is a communication platform that uses WhatsApp Business APIs to enhance customer engagement and automate sales processes for various industries.

Bot Libre

Bot Libre

botlibre.com

Bot Libre lets you create, train, and chat with AI bots. Users can interact with various bots and integrate them into multiple platforms.

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Qualified is a Salesforce-based platform that helps revenue teams engage website visitors and convert them into sales leads through real-time conversations.

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a customer service automation platform that uses AI to enhance interactions and support for businesses across various channels.

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics enables users to analyze data, visualize insights, and share findings, supporting informed decision-making across organizations.

Lindy

Lindy

lindy.ai

Lindy is an AI assistant that automates tasks for professionals by integrating with existing tools, allowing users to create custom agents without coding.

Kommunicate

Kommunicate

kommunicate.io

Kommunicate is an AI-based customer service platform that automates responses via chatbots and live chat, enhancing customer communication and support.

Botsify

Botsify

botsify.com

Botsify is a user-friendly platform that allows businesses to create AI chatbots for automating customer support and engagement without coding skills.

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

BotStar is a no-code platform for building chatbots that automate customer engagement and manage interactions across websites and messaging platforms.

Kindly

Kindly

kindly.ai

Kindly is an AI-powered chatbot platform that automates customer support and sales, offering multilingual support and easy customization without coding.

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Drift is a customer communication platform offering live chat and chatbots to improve engagement and support for businesses, enhancing sales and marketing efforts.

SnatchBot

SnatchBot

snatchbot.me

SnatchBot is a no-code platform for creating AI chatbots that automate customer interactions across various channels like websites and messaging apps.

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Sendbird is a communication platform that enables real-time chat, voice, and video integration for mobile apps across various industries.

500apps

500apps

500apps.com

CRM.io by 500apps is a cloud-based CRM software that manages leads, contacts, accounts, and deals to streamline sales processes and enhance customer relationships.

Tars

Tars

hellotars.com

Tars provides chatbot solutions for marketing and customer service, helping teams engage users and optimize conversion through automated conversations.

Botbiz

Botbiz

botbiz.io

Botbiz provides a WhatsApp Business API solution with features like chatbots, bulk messaging, team collaboration, integrations, and subscriber management for e-commerce.

ChatPion

ChatPion

chatpion.net

ChatPion is an all-in-one chatbot and marketing platform for Facebook, Instagram, and eCommerce, enabling automation and sales without coding skills.

bant.io

bant.io

bant.io

bant.io is a lead generation and sales platform that automates customer acquisition and streamlines business operations through integration and data insights.

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

Clickatell is a mobile messaging platform that enables businesses to communicate with customers via SMS and other channels, facilitating transactions and interactions.

Gupshup

Gupshup

gupshup.io

Gupshup is an AI-powered platform for creating and managing chatbots, automating customer engagement across multiple channels to enhance interactions and support.

Conversed.ai

Conversed.ai

conversed.ai

Conversed.ai is a platform for building and optimizing chat and voice bots to automate customer support and improve employee productivity across various messaging services.

UChat

UChat

uchat.au

UChat is a no-code chatbot platform that enables businesses to automate customer interactions across multiple messaging channels using AI technology.

Meya

Meya

meya.ai

Meya is a chatbot platform for building customer support services with BFML and Python, featuring a customizable interface and integrations with various systems.

BotSpace

BotSpace

bot.space

BotSpace is a B2B platform that automates customer support and engagement for businesses using WhatsApp's Business API.

Userbot

Userbot

userbot.ai

Userbot is an AI-powered platform that enables businesses to create chatbots for improved customer communication, support, and engagement across various channels.

Kore.AI

Kore.AI

kore.ai

Kore.ai provides a no-code conversational AI platform for businesses to create and manage virtual assistants and chatbots, enhancing customer engagement across multiple channels.

SentiOne

SentiOne

sentione.com

SentiOne is an AI platform that monitors online mentions, analyzes consumer insights, and facilitates customer engagement through chatbots and conversation management.

Alphachat

Alphachat

alphachat.ai

AlphaChat is a Conversational AI platform that allows users to create intelligent virtual assistants for automating customer support.

TextIt

TextIt

textit.com

TextIt enables users to create and manage interactive SMS and voice applications without programming, automating messaging processes efficiently.

Steamship

Steamship

steamship.com

Steamship allows users to create and deploy AI agents using a Python SDK with features like cloud hosting, vector search, webhooks, and callbacks.

Konverse AI

Konverse AI

konverse.ai

Konverse AI is a chatbot platform that automates engagement on various messaging apps, enhancing communication and efficiency.

The Bot Platform

The Bot Platform

thebotplatform.com

The Bot Platform allows users to create bots and automated tools for communication channels like Microsoft Teams and Messenger, enhancing employee engagement and workflow automation.

Wit.ai

Wit.ai

wit.ai

Wit.ai is an API that allows developers to build applications that understand natural language input, enabling voice commands and conversational interactions.

BOTNATION AI

BOTNATION AI

botnation.ai

BOTNATION AI is a no-code platform for building text and voice chatbots to automate customer support and engage users effectively.

Mio

Mio

m.io

Mio is a secure middleware that enables messaging, file sharing, and meetings across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, and Zoom for enterprises.

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

CBOT offers AI-powered chatbots for industries like finance and e-commerce, enhancing customer interactions and helping businesses boost loyalty and revenue.

Babble AI

Babble AI

babble-ai.com

Babble AI enables users to create chatbots with easy setup and human-like interactions, offering tailored models for enhanced customer engagement.

Global Message Services

Global Message Services

gms.net

Global Message Services (GMS) provides a communications platform for enterprises and mobile operators, enabling multichannel customer communication and traffic optimization.

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

LivePerson is a conversational AI platform that enables businesses to engage with customers across various channels, enhancing support and interaction efficiency.

WideBot

WideBot

widebot.net

WideBot is an Arabic-focused platform for building AI chatbots, enabling businesses to automate customer support and enhance user interaction with analytics and customization.

Parallel AI

Parallel AI

parallellabs.app

Parallel AI is an app that streamlines and optimizes various AI tasks by integrating with existing systems, allowing users to manage and scale AI operations efficiently.

BotStacks

BotStacks

botstacks.ai

BotStacks is a conversational AI platform for building, deploying, and managing advanced chatbots with tools for workflow design and integration across various messaging platforms.

QBox

QBox

qbox.ai

QBox is a tool for testing and optimizing conversational AI applications, analyzing chatbot performance, and enhancing accuracy for deployment.

Teneo Developers

Teneo Developers

developers.teneo.ai

The Teneo Developers app provides a platform for developing, deploying, and managing conversational AI solutions, including chatbots and voice assistants.

Joonbot

Joonbot

joonbot.com

Joonbot is a no-code chatbot builder that enables businesses to create personalized chatbots for lead generation, customer support, and automated interactions.

My AskAI

My AskAI

myaskai.com

My AskAI is an AI chatbot for customer support, providing 24/7 answers, passing complex inquiries to humans, and reducing support requests significantly.

Juji Studio

Juji Studio

juji.io

Juji Studio is a no-code platform for creating and managing cognitive AI chatbots that emulate human soft skills for personalized user interactions in various fields.

FosterFlow

FosterFlow

fosterflow.com

FosterFlow is a chat interface that connects companies and small teams to advanced AI models for communication and collaboration.

SocialBot

SocialBot

getsocialbot.com

SocialBot uses AI to optimize car ads on Facebook, showing users the most relevant cars at lower costs, resulting in higher clickthrough rates.

