Top Account-Based Data Software

Account-Based Data Software (ABDS) is a sophisticated tool designed to support the strategic initiatives of account-based marketing (ABM) by providing comprehensive data insights and analytics tailored to specific target accounts. Unlike traditional data management platforms, ABDS focuses exclusively on aggregating, analyzing, and interpreting data relevant to high-value accounts identified by businesses. This software enables organizations to centralize and harmonize disparate data sources, including customer demographics, firmographics, behavioral data, and engagement metrics. By consolidating this wealth of information, ABDS empowers marketers and sales teams to gain a holistic understanding of target accounts, their pain points, and their purchasing behaviors. Key features of Account-Based Data Software include: * Data Aggregation: ABDS collects data from various internal and external sources, such as CRM systems, marketing automation platforms, social media, and third-party databases, to create a unified view of target accounts. * Data Enrichment: The software enriches existing account data with additional insights, such as company size, industry trends, technographic information, and intent signals, to enhance targeting accuracy and segmentation capabilities. * Predictive Analytics: Leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning models, ABDS predicts future account behavior, identifies propensity to buy, and prioritizes accounts based on their likelihood to convert. * Segmentation and Personalization: ABDS enables users to segment target accounts into distinct groups based on shared characteristics or behaviors. This segmentation facilitates personalized marketing campaigns tailored to the unique needs and preferences of each account. * Insightful Reporting and Visualization: The software offers intuitive dashboards and customizable reports that provide actionable insights into account performance, campaign effectiveness, and ROI, empowering users to make data-driven decisions. * Integration with ABM Platforms: ABDS seamlessly integrates with ABM platforms and other marketing technologies to orchestrate coordinated marketing and sales efforts across the entire account lifecycle. Overall, Account-Based Data Software equips businesses with the tools they need to execute precision-targeted ABM strategies, drive revenue growth, and forge lasting relationships with key accounts.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Keyword.com
keyword.com
Previously SerpBook.com -- Everything you need to track, pinpoint and validate your SEO efforts. Showcase and report to the people who matter.
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile insights and analytics platform. Get the complete picture of the mobile landscape you need to acquire, retain and engage customers, prioritize your roadmap, enter new markets, and optimize ROI. With data.ai Intelligence, you can: • Accelerate your app do...
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partn...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-lab...
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
WASK
wask.co
WASK is digital marketing tool that allows you to manage Facebook, Instagram & Google ads in one place with smart features.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or UR...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, provid...
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which uti...
VisualPing.io
visualping.io
Visualping is the best tool for monitoring website changes. Just enter the URL you want to monitor and select an area - we'll notify you when a change is detected. Visualping is a simple solution that focuses on automating the tedious task of checking websites - any website - for changes. We've fine...
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performan...
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower is a market research company that invented Consumer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI), a new breed of market intelligence, that helps organizations stay on the cutting edge of key tactics and trends. Our CLI platform shows brands how consumers interact with companies in the global digital ec...
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the conta...
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is your all-in-one platform for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring. Replace guesswork with strategic insights and unlock the power of data-driven decisions now. We help you achieve success by gathering strategic data from accurate and up-to-date sourc...
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Pr...
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automatio...
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform with over 5 million users that provides information about your key prospects, accounts, and customers. Easily access real-time data from over 15 million private and public companies so you can stay ahead of the competition with instant updates on companies a...
N.Rich
nrich.ai
Boost your pipeline while staying on budget. Find ICP accounts with proven buyer intent, activate them with cross-channel digital ads, and deliver hot accounts to sales.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are...
Infotelligent
infotelligent.com
Infotelligent is a B2B Intent-based contact intelligence platform rooted in machine learning & AI. We power marketing and sales pipelines with multi-source intent signals, accurate mobile phone details, real-time verified contacts, AI-powered Look-Alike modelling, unmatched firmographic & technograp...
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, ...
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics,...
Lead Forensics
leadforensics.com
Lead Forensics is a B2B software for turbo-charged lead Generation. Identify your anonymous website visitors, contact details and increase your sales pipeline."
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
NetLine
netline.com
Successful B2B Marketers Start Here. NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generatio... Show More capabilities. Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the ...
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers g...
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, an...
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adop...
Keyplay
keyplay.io
Account selection for ambitious GTM teams. If you’re doing account-based anything, you need the right accounts. Keyplay helps you find, pick, and track your ideal accounts with precision. Unlike complex and expensive ABM platforms, you can get started with Keyplay for free and integrate with Salesfo...
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helps you build better products, deepen relationships, and grow faster.
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
Pathmatics
pathmatics.com
Pathmatics advertiser database and digital marketing intelligence platform bring transparency to your competitor's digital ad strategies.
HG Insights
hginsights.com
HG Insights is the authority in Technology Intelligence, delivering data-driven Go-To-Market insights to 90% of Fortune 100 B2B tech companies. Our proprietary Technology Intelligence – granular insights into IT installations, spend, contract, and Intent, paired with cloud product usage, adoption, a...
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and mark...