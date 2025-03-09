Top Account-Based Advertising Software - Vatican City

Propensity

propensity.com

Propensity is the only account-based marketing (ABM) platform built for small B2B growth teams. We make it easy to use intent data to create lists of in-market accounts and contacts, warm those contacts up with omnichannel ABM campaigns, and hand off a daily list of highly qualified leads to sales. The result is an automated, always-on, ABM engine that produces a flow of MQAs and 5X sales engagement compared with traditional B2B growth tactics Why Propensity? - Build an audience in 5 minutes, launch in <2 weeks - Unlimited account list creation with intent data - Fully enriched contacts for each account list - Weekly list of warmed up accounts and contacts for sales - Programmatic display ads - Marketing email distribution - Access to our librar y of ABM playbooks - AI Content Generator - Weekly meeting with Propensity CSM - Integrations including Hubspot and Salesforce - Record time ROI — 30 -180 days depending on your playbook Propensity Core Features: Playbook Library - Pre-built playbooks ranging from 30 to 90 days in length Playbook Editor - Easily edit each play in the users' selected playbook Audience Builder - Uses licensed third-party, account-level intent data to understand buyer interest and behavior with propensity to buy models built in Buying Circles - Creation and management of target contacts based on account level intent Channel Manager - Cross-channel campaign orchestration and activation ABM Dashboard - Account measurement and analytics to quantify lift and performance Integrations with marketing technology and sales technology