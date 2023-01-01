Sumo Logic, Inc. is a cloud-based machine data analytics company focusing on security, operations and BI usecases. It provides log management and analytics services that leverage machine-generated big data to deliver real-time IT insights. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Sumo Logic was founded in April 2010 by ArcSight veterans Kumar Saurabh and Christian Beedgen, and has received funding from Accel Partners, DFJ Growth, Greylock Partners, Institutional Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures, angel investor Shlomo Kramer, Battery Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Franklin Templeton. As of May 2019, the company has collected VC funding totaling $345 million.On September 17, 2020 Sumo Logic debuted on the NASDAQ stock exchange in its initial public offering as a public company.

Website: service.sumologic.com

