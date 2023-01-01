Zeni
app.zeni.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Zeni app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
AI-Powered Finance Team For Startups. Unlock real-time financial insights and a full-service finance team with Zeni's intelligent bookkeeping, accounting, and CFO services.
Website: zeni.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zeni. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.