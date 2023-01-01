DocuSign, Inc. is an American company headquartered in San Francisco, California that allows organizations to manage electronic agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, a way to sign electronically on different devices. DocuSign claims it has over 475,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in more than 180 countries. Signatures processed by DocuSign are compliant with the US ESIGN Act and the European Union's eIDAS regulation, including EU Advanced and EU Qualified Signatures.In April 2018, DocuSign filed for an initial public offering. At the time of the IPO, the largest shareholders were venture investment firms Sigma Partners, Ignition Partners, Frazier Technology Ventures, and former CEO Keith Krach was the largest individual shareholder. None of the original founders, or current CEO Daniel Springer, are major shareholders. The company went public on the NASDAQ on April 27, 2018.

Website: docusign.com

