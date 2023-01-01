Star Flyer Inc. (株式会社スターフライヤー, Kabushiki-gaisha Sutāfuraiyā) (TYO: 9206), styled as StarFlyer, is a Japanese airline headquartered on the grounds of Kitakyushu Airport in Kokuraminami-ku, Kitakyūshū, Fukuoka Prefecture. It describes itself as a "hybrid airline" providing a higher level of service than low-cost carriers while having operating costs lower than full-service legacy carriers. Although the airline's IATA code is 7G, domestically it has also used the code MQ (which is designed outside Japan by the IATA to Envoy Air) for its flights.

Website: starflyer.jp

