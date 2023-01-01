Royal Air Maroc, more commonly known as RAM, is the Moroccan national carrier, as well as the country's largest airline. RAM is wholly owned by the Moroccan Government, and has its headquarters on the grounds of Casablanca-Anfa Airport. It joined the Oneworld alliance in 2020.

Website: royalairmaroc.com

