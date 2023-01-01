Finair
finnair.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Finair app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Finnair is the flag carrier and largest airline of Finland, with its headquarters in Vantaa on the grounds of Helsinki Airport, its hub. Finnair and its subsidiaries dominate both domestic and international air travel in Finland. Its major shareholder is the government of Finland.
Website: finnair.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Finair. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.