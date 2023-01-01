Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, trading as THAI is the flag carrier airline of Thailand. Formed in 1961, the airline has its corporate headquarters in Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Chatuchak District, Bangkok, and primarily operates from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Website: thaiairways.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Thai Airways. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.