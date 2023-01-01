Etihad Airways
etihad.com
Etihad Airways is the second flag carrier airline of the United Arab Emirates. Its head office is in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, near Abu Dhabi International Airport. Etihad commenced operations in November 2003. It is the second-largest airline in the UAE after Emirates. The name Etihad is Arabic for 'United'.
