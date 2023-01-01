Buy cheap flights to the Baltics, Middle East and Europe online today from airBaltic. We fly to 70+ destinations from Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn. airBaltic, legally incorporated as AS Air Baltic Corporation, is the flag carrier of Latvia, with its head office on the grounds of Riga International Airport in Mārupe municipality near Riga. Its main hub is Riga, and it operates bases in Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere.

Website: airbaltic.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to airBaltic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.