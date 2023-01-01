Gulf Air is the state-owned airline and the flag carrier of Bahrain was made in 1950 by British Pilot Freddie Bosworth as Gulf Aviation. Headquartered in Muharraq, the airline operates scheduled flights to 52 destinations in 28 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Indian sub-continent and the Far East.

Website: gulfair.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Gulf Air. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.