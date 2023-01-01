Gulf Air
gulfair.com
Gulf Air is the state-owned airline and the flag carrier of Bahrain was made in 1950 by British Pilot Freddie Bosworth as Gulf Aviation. Headquartered in Muharraq, the airline operates scheduled flights to 52 destinations in 28 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Indian sub-continent and the Far East.
