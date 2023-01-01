TAP Air Portugal is the state-owned flag carrier airline of Portugal, headquartered at Lisbon Airport which also serves as its hub. TAP – Transportes Aéreos Portugueses – has been a member of the Star Alliance since 2005 and operates on average 2,500 flights a week to 90 destinations in 34 countries worldwide.

Website: flytap.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TAP Air Portugal. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.