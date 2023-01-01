Wizz Air, legally incorporated as Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. and stylised as W!ZZ Air, is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with its head office in Budapest, Hungary. The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa and the Middle East.

Website: wizzair.com

