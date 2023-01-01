EasyJet Switzerland SA, styled as easyJet, is a Swiss low-cost airline based in Meyrin, canton of Geneva. It operates scheduled flights as an EasyJet franchisee from Geneva Airport and EuroAirport Basel–Mulhouse–Freiburg.

Website: easyjet.com

