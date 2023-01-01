DMM.com Ltd. (株式会社DMM.com) is a Japan-based electronic commerce and Internet company with a diversified group of businesses that includes online shopping and video on demand service. The company manages DMM.com, an online entertainment site that allows users to purchase goods and services like e-books, games, mainstream DVD releases, and 3D printing.

Website: dmm.com

