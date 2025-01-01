Top SmartDok Norge Alternatives

Matterport

matterport.com

Matterport app creates 3D models and virtual tours of physical spaces, enabling detailed measurements, collaboration, and remote access to spatial data.

CompanyCam

companycam.com

CompanyCam is a photo documentation app for contractors that allows users to capture, organize, and share project photos securely, with features for collaboration and reporting.

SafetyCulture

safetyculture.com

SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.

Procore

procore.com

Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.

Fieldwire

fieldwire.com

Fieldwire is a jobsite management app for construction teams that streamlines task management, communication, and information sharing between the field and office.

JobTread

jobtread.com

JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.

Kraaft

kraaft.co

Kraaft is an instant messaging app for field teams to organize job site information, share geotagged photos, and access tailored reports and files easily.

Knowify

knowify.com

Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.

OpenSpace

openspace.ai

OpenSpace is a construction site documentation tool that captures and maps imagery to project plans, enhancing project management and communication.

Sitemax Systems

sitemaxsystems.com

Sitemax Systems is a construction management app that includes tools for daily reports, safety management, timecards, photo documentation, and project drawings.

Raken

rakenapp.com

Raken is a field management app that centralizes construction project documentation and tracking, allowing real-time data collection and collaboration for improved efficiency.

PlanRadar

planradar.com

PlanRadar is a digital platform for documentation, task management, and communication in construction and real estate projects, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

CoConstruct

coconstruct.com

CoConstruct is a construction management app that integrates project management, CRM, and accounting tools to help building professionals manage projects efficiently.

SiteCapture

sitecapture.com

SiteCapture is a project management app for solar EPCs that streamlines data collection and documentation across various project stages, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Ressio Software

ressiosoftware.com

Ressio is construction management software that helps builders and contractors organize projects, manage finances, tasks, and collaborate with teams and clients.

Buildxact

buildxact.com

Buildxact is a construction estimating and project management software that streamlines workflows for builders and contractors with accurate bidding and project tracking tools.

Buildern

buildern.com

Buildern is a construction project management app for residential and commercial projects, offering tools for CRM, financial management, and administrative processes.

GoCanvas

gocanvas.com

GoCanvas is a mobile data collection app that streamlines business operations by automating processes and integrating with various tools for data management.

StructionSite

structionsite.com

StructionSite allows contractors to capture and organize 360-degree photos of construction sites for documentation and progress monitoring.

Fonn

fonn.com

Fonn is a user-friendly project management app for construction teams, designed to improve efficiency and reduce errors at a lower cost.

Sitedrive

sitedrive.com

Sitedrive is an app for managing construction sites, allowing users to create, update, and track location-based schedules and job site conditions on desktop and mobile.

buildbuild

buildbuild.io

buildbuild is a construction management app that helps monitor project status, manage contracts, and automate invoicing while reducing routine tasks without extra staffing.

WERX

werxapp.com

WERX is a project management app for construction, allowing users to create, track projects, manage budgets, and sync with QuickBooks Online for efficient billing and monitoring.

busybusy

busybusy.com

busybusy is a time tracking and job costing app for construction, enabling GPS tracking, payroll management, equipment logging, and project reporting in one platform.

BuildingBlok

buildingblok.com

BuildingBlok is a cloud-based app for construction management, providing tools for documents, communication, project tracking, and collaboration among construction teams.

eSUB

esub.com

eSUB is a cloud-based project management app for subcontractors, enabling efficient tracking of labor, costs, and documentation for better project control.

OnsiteIQ

onsiteiq.io

OnsiteIQ collects 360-degree images and creates interactive walkthroughs for weekly monitoring and documentation of construction projects.

Buildots

buildots.com

Buildots is a construction management app that uses AI and 360° cameras to track site progress, identify issues early, and improve project efficiency.

OxBlue

oxblue.com

OxBlue provides construction time-lapse, live streaming video, and security camera systems for monitoring jobsite progress and conditions.

Hoylu

hoylu.com

Hoylu is a collaborative workspace app that enables brainstorming, project planning, and real-time document sharing for teams, regardless of their location.

