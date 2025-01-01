Top SmartDok Norge Alternatives

Matterport
matterport.com
Matterport app creates 3D models and virtual tours of physical spaces, enabling detailed measurements, collaboration, and remote access to spatial data.
CompanyCam
companycam.com
CompanyCam is a photo documentation app for contractors that allows users to capture, organize, and share project photos securely, with features for collaboration and reporting.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.
Procore
procore.com
Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.
Fieldwire
fieldwire.com
Fieldwire is a jobsite management app for construction teams that streamlines task management, communication, and information sharing between the field and office.
JobTread
jobtread.com
JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.
Kraaft
kraaft.co
Kraaft is an instant messaging app for field teams to organize job site information, share geotagged photos, and access tailored reports and files easily.
Knowify
knowify.com
Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.
OpenSpace
openspace.ai
OpenSpace is a construction site documentation tool that captures and maps imagery to project plans, enhancing project management and communication.
Sitemax Systems
sitemaxsystems.com
Sitemax Systems is a construction management app that includes tools for daily reports, safety management, timecards, photo documentation, and project drawings.
Raken
rakenapp.com
Raken is a field management app that centralizes construction project documentation and tracking, allowing real-time data collection and collaboration for improved efficiency.
PlanRadar
planradar.com
PlanRadar is a digital platform for documentation, task management, and communication in construction and real estate projects, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.
CoConstruct
coconstruct.com
CoConstruct is a construction management app that integrates project management, CRM, and accounting tools to help building professionals manage projects efficiently.
SiteCapture
sitecapture.com
SiteCapture is a project management app for solar EPCs that streamlines data collection and documentation across various project stages, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.
Ressio Software
ressiosoftware.com
Ressio is construction management software that helps builders and contractors organize projects, manage finances, tasks, and collaborate with teams and clients.
Buildxact
buildxact.com
Buildxact is a construction estimating and project management software that streamlines workflows for builders and contractors with accurate bidding and project tracking tools.
Buildern
buildern.com
Buildern is a construction project management app for residential and commercial projects, offering tools for CRM, financial management, and administrative processes.
GoCanvas
gocanvas.com
GoCanvas is a mobile data collection app that streamlines business operations by automating processes and integrating with various tools for data management.
StructionSite
structionsite.com
StructionSite allows contractors to capture and organize 360-degree photos of construction sites for documentation and progress monitoring.
Fonn
fonn.com
Fonn is a user-friendly project management app for construction teams, designed to improve efficiency and reduce errors at a lower cost.
Sitedrive
sitedrive.com
Sitedrive is an app for managing construction sites, allowing users to create, update, and track location-based schedules and job site conditions on desktop and mobile.
buildbuild
buildbuild.io
buildbuild is a construction management app that helps monitor project status, manage contracts, and automate invoicing while reducing routine tasks without extra staffing.
WERX
werxapp.com
WERX is a project management app for construction, allowing users to create, track projects, manage budgets, and sync with QuickBooks Online for efficient billing and monitoring.
busybusy
busybusy.com
busybusy is a time tracking and job costing app for construction, enabling GPS tracking, payroll management, equipment logging, and project reporting in one platform.
BuildingBlok
buildingblok.com
BuildingBlok is a cloud-based app for construction management, providing tools for documents, communication, project tracking, and collaboration among construction teams.
eSUB
esub.com
eSUB is a cloud-based project management app for subcontractors, enabling efficient tracking of labor, costs, and documentation for better project control.
OnsiteIQ
onsiteiq.io
OnsiteIQ collects 360-degree images and creates interactive walkthroughs for weekly monitoring and documentation of construction projects.
Buildots
buildots.com
Buildots is a construction management app that uses AI and 360° cameras to track site progress, identify issues early, and improve project efficiency.
OxBlue
oxblue.com
OxBlue provides construction time-lapse, live streaming video, and security camera systems for monitoring jobsite progress and conditions.
Hoylu
hoylu.com
Hoylu is a collaborative workspace app that enables brainstorming, project planning, and real-time document sharing for teams, regardless of their location.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.