Shimoku
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: shimoku.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shimoku on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
Categories:
Website: shimoku.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shimoku. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.