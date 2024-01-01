WhyLabs
Website: whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% and cut down time-to-resolution of AI incidents by 20x. WhyLabs AI Control Platform assesses data in real-time from user prompts, RAG context, LLM responses, and application metadata to surface potential threats. With low-latency threat detectors optimized to run directly in the inference environments, WhyLabs maximizes safety without the associated cost, performance, or data privacy concerns.
