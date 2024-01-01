Robust Intelligence

Website: robustintelligence.com

Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessary guardrails to mitigate threats to AI applications in production. This enables companies to meet AI safety and security standards with a single integration, automatically working in the background to protect applications from development to production. Robust Intelligence is backed by Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, and trusted by leading companies including ADP, JPMorgan Chase, Expedia, Deloitte, Cisco, and the U.S. Department of Defense to unblock the enterprise AI mission.
Categories:
Business
MLOps Platforms

