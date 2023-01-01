Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a Software as a service (SaaS) low-code solution for process management and CRM (customer relationship management). As of 2020, the Creatio solution stack consisted of Studio Creatio (low-code platform), Sales Creatio (sales force automation software), Marketing Creatio (marketing automation tool) and Service Creatio (help desk software).

Website: creatio.com

