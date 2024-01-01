Top Shimoku Alternatives
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Riku.AI
riku.ai
Experiment with A.I. One playground, multiple providers. Riku is the vault of your A.I. creations and a place to save, distribute and experiment with the latest technology. Riku is the one-stop solution to build custom models with NLP technology. Riku.AI aggregates the best large language model i...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Deep Block
deepblock.net
Deep Block is an innovative software that revolutionizes the development and utilization of computer vision models, all without the need for coding. Deep Block has been crafted over 6 years, equipping it with the capability to handle even the most demanding high-resolution images. With Deep Block, y...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Discover, customize and deploy low-code AI recipes using the best of private and open source Generative AI. Built for developers who code fast and teams that prove ROI.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
Founded by the former Google MLops team behind Google Ads and Payments, Aidaptive is powering the next generation of digital commerce with an end-to-end autonomous intelligence platform. Deliver personalized experiences and no-brainer results. eCommerce and Hospitality brands. AI that converts. Sc...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
NVIDIA NGC
ngc.nvidia.com
NGC is the hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) that takes care of all the plumbing so data scientists, developers, and researchers can focus on building solutions, gathering insights, and delivering business value
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai delivers AI-powered cloud cost optimization and performance tuning, empowering DevOps and SRE teams to maximize cloud savings, improve customer experience, and seamlessly scale. With Sedai, companies can achieve real-time, continuous optimization adaptable to ongoing changes and growth with mi...
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for...
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day u...
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud for AI- BentoCloud is a fully managed platform for building and operating AI applications, bringing agile product delivery to AI teams. BentoML is the platform for software engineers to build AI products.
Smarsh
smarsh.com
Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them i...
SiMa.ai
sima.ai
SiMa.ai™ is a machine learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric purpose-built MLSoC™ platform. With push-button performance, we enable effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x b...
rellify
rellify.com
Developing a content strategy that drives results used to be difficult and take a lot of time and expertise. Now Rellify makes it easy for you to create content strategies that deliver measurable results.
Geophysical Insights
geoinsights.com
Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith a...
Codenull.ai
codenull.ai
Build Any AI model without writing a single line of code. Use these models for Portfolio optimization, Robo-advisors, Recommendation Engines, Fraud detection and much more
Brightics AI
brightics.ai
Brightics AI is an integrated AI platform that collects and processes vast amounts of scattered information to run rapid analysis and produce easy-to-understand visuals through artificial intelligence.