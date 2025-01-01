Top Semgrep Alternatives

GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.
Codacy
codacy.com
Codacy is a code review tool that automates code quality analysis, helping teams identify issues early and improve code health across multiple programming languages.
Synack
synack.com
Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.
Pentera
pentera.io
Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.
SonarCloud
sonarcloud.io
SonarCloud is a cloud service for continuous code quality and security analysis, integrating with major version control and CI/CD platforms to provide real-time feedback.
Pentest Tools
pentest-tools.com
Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
Codecov
codecov.io
Codecov is a code coverage tool that helps developers identify untested code and improve test coverage through detailed reports and integration with testing frameworks.
Cymulate
cymulate.com
Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Veracode
veracode.com
Veracode is an application security platform that identifies and mitigates software vulnerabilities throughout the development lifecycle, supporting various testing methods.
Phidata
phidata.com
Phidata is an open-source platform for building and monitoring AI systems, enabling task automation and data analysis with customizable assistants and various tool integrations.
Malcare
malcare.com
MalCare is a security app for WordPress that offers automatic malware scans, instant removal, a real-time firewall, and website management features to protect against various online threats.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Intigriti
intigriti.com
Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.
Astra
getastra.com
Astra app offers penetration testing with an automated scanner and manual assessment to detect vulnerabilities in applications, ensuring compliance with security standards.
CyberSmart
cybersmart.co.uk
CyberSmart enhances digital security for businesses, offering tools for protection against cyber threats and supporting certification for compliance standards.
DeepSource
deepsource.com
DeepSource analyzes code for security, performance, and bugs, automating reviews and assessments to enhance software quality and streamline development workflows.
HostedScan
hostedscan.com
HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.
Patchstack
patchstack.com
Patchstack protects websites from plugin vulnerabilities through automated patching and real-time threat detection.
Harness
harness.io
Harness is a continuous delivery platform that automates software deployment, verification, and rollback, improving efficiency and security for DevOps teams.
Assembla
assembla.com
Assembla is a secure platform for version control and project collaboration, supporting Subversion, Perforce, and Git for software development teams.
Detectify
detectify.com
Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText is an app for managing enterprise information, handling content and unstructured data for large organizations and agencies.
BitNinja
admin.bitninja.io
BitNinja provides comprehensive server security, protecting web applications from malware, DDoS, and various attacks through a unified platform and automated threat detection.
Qodana Cloud
qodana.cloud
Qodana Cloud is a code quality monitoring platform that analyzes and improves code integrity across multiple languages, supporting custom inspection profiles and teamwork.
