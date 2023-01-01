WebCatalog

Screenly

Screenly

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: screenly.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Screenly on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Screenly offers a comprehensive solution for managing digital signage at scale. With both hardware and software, it allows users to easily update, schedule, and monitor content across multiple screens. Simply connect a digital signage player to your screen, upload various types of content like images, videos, and live web pages, and manage it all remotely. For developers, Screenly offers not only an API and CLI, but also a complete screen run time environment for screens through Edge Apps

Website: screenly.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Screenly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Yodeck

Yodeck

yodeck.com

Opti Signs

Opti Signs

optisigns.com

Fugo

Fugo

fugo.ai

Screenfluence

Screenfluence

screenfluence.com

Liqvid

Liqvid

liqvid.io

embed signage

embed signage

embedsignage.com

UPshow

UPshow

upshow.tv

Spectrio

Spectrio

spectrio.com

Microsoft Family Safety

Microsoft Family Safety

microsoft.com

PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic

promorepublic.com

Apploi

Apploi

apploi.com

CoMaker.ai

CoMaker.ai

comaker.ai

Product

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.