Top Scalr Alternatives

Replit

replit.com

Replit is a cloud-based IDE that allows users to write code, collaborate, and deploy applications in various programming languages through a web browser.

DigitalOcean

digitalocean.com

DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and manage applications with integrated services for scalability and deployment automation.

Vercel

vercel.com

Vercel is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, scale, and deploy web applications efficiently with tools and features for security and performance monitoring.

Netlify

netlify.com

Netlify offers cloud hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites, supporting continuous deployment and various integrations.

PythonAnywhere

pythonanywhere.com

PythonAnywhere is a cloud platform for running and coding Python applications directly from your browser, without server management.

Zoho Creator

zoho.com

Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.

Heroku

heroku.com

Heroku is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and scale applications using multiple programming languages.

Render

render.com

Render is a cloud platform for building and managing apps and websites, featuring auto-deploy from Git, free SSL, and support for long-running applications.

Glitch

glitch.com

Glitch is a browser-based platform for creating and sharing web apps and sites, enabling real-time collaboration among users.

Gitpod

gitpod.io

Gitpod is a cloud-based platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured development environments for software projects, enhancing collaboration and productivity.

IBM Cloud

ibm.com

IBM Cloud offers a range of cloud computing services for businesses, including computing, storage, AI, and security solutions, allowing efficient application management.

Plesk

plesk.com

Plesk is a web hosting control panel that simplifies the management of servers, websites, and applications across multiple operating systems.

Modal

modal.com

Modal enables users to run code in the cloud using containerized, serverless computing without managing infrastructure.

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

cloud.redhat.com

The Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console is a management platform that helps users monitor and optimize resources across hybrid cloud environments.

NodeChef

nodechef.com

NodeChef is a PaaS for deploying and managing Cloud-native applications in various languages using Docker and Kubernetes, with features like scaling and monitoring.

Zoho Catalyst

catalyst.zoho.com

Zoho Catalyst is a cloud development platform offering serverless and AI/ML services for building, deploying, and managing applications.

Engine Yard

engineyard.com

Engine Yard is a managed platform for hosting applications, especially Ruby on Rails, simplifying deployment and infrastructure management on AWS.

Stormkit

stormkit.io

Stormkit is a platform for easily deploying and managing full-stack JavaScript applications and static sites, enhancing the development process with various tools.

Aiven

aiven.io

Aiven is a cloud-based platform offering managed services for various databases and data streaming tools, aimed at simplifying data infrastructure management.

Ori

ori.co

Ori is a platform for machine learning engineers to efficiently optimize and deploy AI models using on-demand GPU resources.

Dagster

dagster.io

Dagster is an open-source data orchestrator for developing, executing, and monitoring data workflows, emphasizing modularity and integrations.

Stacktape

stacktape.com

Stacktape is a cloud development framework that automates infrastructure management and deployment for building and running production-grade applications on AWS and other services.

Kinsta

kinsta.com

Kinsta offers managed WordPress hosting on Google Cloud, focusing on high performance, security, and site management for businesses and developers.

Back4App

back4app.com

Back4App is a low-code backend platform that streamlines app development with features like authentication, file storage, and support for REST and GraphQL APIs.

Platform.sh

platform.sh

Platform.sh is a PaaS that simplifies web application deployment and management, offering multi-cloud support, advanced security, and easy scalability.

Exotel

exotel.com

Exotel is a customer engagement platform offering CPaaS, omnichannel support, and AI for efficient communication and call management across various businesses.

Koyeb

koyeb.com

Koyeb is a serverless platform for deploying and managing applications, APIs, and functions, supporting Docker and CI/CD across a global edge network.

Northflank

northflank.com

Northflank is a cloud platform for building, deploying, and scaling microservices and databases, simplifying application management and operations.

Brainboard

brainboard.co

Brainboard is an AI platform for collaboratively designing and managing cloud infrastructure, generating IaC code for any provider and facilitating CI/CD.

Clever Cloud

clever-cloud.com

Clever Cloud is a secure cloud platform for hosting and managing applications, supporting various programming languages and CI/CD tools.

