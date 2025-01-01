Top Scalr Alternatives

Replit
replit.com
Replit is a cloud-based IDE that allows users to write code, collaborate, and deploy applications in various programming languages through a web browser.
DigitalOcean
digitalocean.com
DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and manage applications with integrated services for scalability and deployment automation.
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, scale, and deploy web applications efficiently with tools and features for security and performance monitoring.
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify offers cloud hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites, supporting continuous deployment and various integrations.
PythonAnywhere
pythonanywhere.com
PythonAnywhere is a cloud platform for running and coding Python applications directly from your browser, without server management.
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.
Heroku
heroku.com
Heroku is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and scale applications using multiple programming languages.
Render
render.com
Render is a cloud platform for building and managing apps and websites, featuring auto-deploy from Git, free SSL, and support for long-running applications.
Glitch
glitch.com
Glitch is a browser-based platform for creating and sharing web apps and sites, enabling real-time collaboration among users.
Gitpod
gitpod.io
Gitpod is a cloud-based platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured development environments for software projects, enhancing collaboration and productivity.
IBM Cloud
ibm.com
IBM Cloud offers a range of cloud computing services for businesses, including computing, storage, AI, and security solutions, allowing efficient application management.
Plesk
plesk.com
Plesk is a web hosting control panel that simplifies the management of servers, websites, and applications across multiple operating systems.
Modal
modal.com
Modal enables users to run code in the cloud using containerized, serverless computing without managing infrastructure.
Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console
cloud.redhat.com
The Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console is a management platform that helps users monitor and optimize resources across hybrid cloud environments.
NodeChef
nodechef.com
NodeChef is a PaaS for deploying and managing Cloud-native applications in various languages using Docker and Kubernetes, with features like scaling and monitoring.
Zoho Catalyst
catalyst.zoho.com
Zoho Catalyst is a cloud development platform offering serverless and AI/ML services for building, deploying, and managing applications.
Engine Yard
engineyard.com
Engine Yard is a managed platform for hosting applications, especially Ruby on Rails, simplifying deployment and infrastructure management on AWS.
Stormkit
stormkit.io
Stormkit is a platform for easily deploying and managing full-stack JavaScript applications and static sites, enhancing the development process with various tools.
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven is a cloud-based platform offering managed services for various databases and data streaming tools, aimed at simplifying data infrastructure management.
Ori
ori.co
Ori is a platform for machine learning engineers to efficiently optimize and deploy AI models using on-demand GPU resources.
Dagster
dagster.io
Dagster is an open-source data orchestrator for developing, executing, and monitoring data workflows, emphasizing modularity and integrations.
Stacktape
stacktape.com
Stacktape is a cloud development framework that automates infrastructure management and deployment for building and running production-grade applications on AWS and other services.
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Kinsta offers managed WordPress hosting on Google Cloud, focusing on high performance, security, and site management for businesses and developers.
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4App is a low-code backend platform that streamlines app development with features like authentication, file storage, and support for REST and GraphQL APIs.
Platform.sh
platform.sh
Platform.sh is a PaaS that simplifies web application deployment and management, offering multi-cloud support, advanced security, and easy scalability.
Exotel
exotel.com
Exotel is a customer engagement platform offering CPaaS, omnichannel support, and AI for efficient communication and call management across various businesses.
Koyeb
koyeb.com
Koyeb is a serverless platform for deploying and managing applications, APIs, and functions, supporting Docker and CI/CD across a global edge network.
Northflank
northflank.com
Northflank is a cloud platform for building, deploying, and scaling microservices and databases, simplifying application management and operations.
Brainboard
brainboard.co
Brainboard is an AI platform for collaboratively designing and managing cloud infrastructure, generating IaC code for any provider and facilitating CI/CD.
Clever Cloud
clever-cloud.com
Clever Cloud is a secure cloud platform for hosting and managing applications, supporting various programming languages and CI/CD tools.
