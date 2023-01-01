Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Revamp CRM on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

RevampCRM is a CRM for small business & etailers. We automate your repetitive tasks, so you can focus on growing your business. Dynamically Segment your leads, send email campaigns and define continuous-automation workflows. You can automate everything from reminders and follow-up emails to task creating, lead score and many more.

Website: revampcrm.com

