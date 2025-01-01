Top RedTeam Alternatives

Matterport
matterport.com
Matterport app creates 3D models and virtual tours of physical spaces, enabling detailed measurements, collaboration, and remote access to spatial data.
CompanyCam
companycam.com
CompanyCam is a photo documentation app for contractors that allows users to capture, organize, and share project photos securely, with features for collaboration and reporting.
Buildertrend
buildertrend.com
Buildertrend is a project management app for residential construction, aiding builders in managing jobs, finances, and client communication in one platform.
JobNimbus
jobnimbus.com
JobNimbus is a cloud-based software for contractors that integrates CRM and project management tools to manage business operations efficiently.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.
Contractor Foreman
contractorforeman.com
Contractor Foreman is a cloud-based app for managing construction projects, offering tools for estimates, invoicing, scheduling, and time tracking across devices.
Houzz Pro
houzz.com
Houzz Pro is a project management app for home design professionals, enabling client communication, task organization, and collaboration on remodeling projects.
Procore
procore.com
Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.
Fieldwire
fieldwire.com
Fieldwire is a jobsite management app for construction teams that streamlines task management, communication, and information sharing between the field and office.
Dashpivot
sitemate.com
Dashpivot is a digital management platform for built world companies to streamline processes, manage documents, and improve workflow efficiency on construction sites.
JobTread
jobtread.com
JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.
Kraaft
kraaft.co
Kraaft is an instant messaging app for field teams to organize job site information, share geotagged photos, and access tailored reports and files easily.
Knowify
knowify.com
Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.
PlanHub
planhub.com
PlanHub is a project planning and quoting system for General Contractors and Subcontractors to manage bids and organize project documents efficiently.
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
Sage Intacct is a cloud-based financial management platform that provides accounting solutions for various industries, enhancing financial operations and reporting.
VisiLean
visilean.com
VisiLean is a cloud-based construction management app that enhances team collaboration and project tracking through real-time data and BIM integration.
OpenSpace
openspace.ai
OpenSpace is a construction site documentation tool that captures and maps imagery to project plans, enhancing project management and communication.
Acumatica
acumatica.com
Acumatica is a cloud-based ERP solution that streamlines operations for small and medium-sized businesses, integrating functions like finance and project management.
Sitemax Systems
sitemaxsystems.com
Sitemax Systems is a construction management app that includes tools for daily reports, safety management, timecards, photo documentation, and project drawings.
BuildingConnected
buildingconnected.com
BuildingConnected is a web-based bid management tool that connects stakeholders in construction to streamline bidding and risk management processes.
Raken
rakenapp.com
Raken is a field management app that centralizes construction project documentation and tracking, allowing real-time data collection and collaboration for improved efficiency.
Albiware
albiware.com
Albiware is an app designed to streamline business processes, focusing on workflow automation, data analytics, and collaboration tools to enhance efficiency.
Revizto
revizto.com
Revizto is a real-time issue tracking software for AEC, enabling collaboration with BIM models for project coordination and efficient issue resolution.
ProjectManager
projectmanager.com
ProjectManager is a project management app that helps teams plan, execute, and monitor projects with tools for scheduling, resource management, and time tracking.
PlanRadar
planradar.com
PlanRadar is a digital platform for documentation, task management, and communication in construction and real estate projects, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.
CoConstruct
coconstruct.com
CoConstruct is a construction management app that integrates project management, CRM, and accounting tools to help building professionals manage projects efficiently.
BuildPro
hyphensolutions.com
BuildPro is an online construction scheduling app that facilitates project management, collaboration, and supply chain communication for builders and suppliers.
WorkMax
workmax.com
WorkMax is a cloud-based app for time and cost management in construction, offering tools for time tracking, resource management, and payroll integration.
Fieldly
fieldly.com
Fieldly is a project management app designed for construction and installation professionals to streamline field operations and reduce administrative tasks.
BrickControl
brickcontrol.com
BrickControl is a cloud-based ERP tool for managing construction projects, focusing on financial management, project tracking, and resource allocation.
