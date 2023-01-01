WebCatalog
app.recruitify.ai

Recruitify is a user-friendly SaaS cloud-based AI-powered platform that integrates CRM, ATS, Sales and Recruitment management with client and candidate on board. Quick to implement and easy to use. Platform helps you find, acquire and manage your very best talents. We do not limit number of recruitment processes. Endlessly optimize your costs, work-flow and processes in the company until it's crafted to perfection. Recruitify has features to make your recruitment process smoother and faster.

Website: recruitify.ai

