Recruitify
app.recruitify.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Recruitify on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: recruitify.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Recruitify. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Octo
octo.blueoctopus.co.uk
Heyrecruit
heyrecruit.de
Welcome Kit
welcomekit.co
Folk Flow
app.folkflow.com
TalentLyft
accounts.talentlyft.com
Beetween
software9.beetween.com
Nextal
ats.nextal.com
Torii
app.toriihq.com
talentReef
login.jobappnetwork.com
Hirebridge
recruit.hirebridge.com
Recruiterflow
recruiterflow.com
Crelate
app.crelate.com