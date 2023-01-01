Beetween is a recruitment software (ATS) that allows you to dematerialize your entire recruitment process, from the multiposting to the generation of the employment contract. With our fully modular platform, you customize your CV-bank, communicate with candidates and managers by email, SMS or video, improve the candidate path with the application tracking file, recruit in collaborative mode, analyze your recruitment...

Website: software9.beetween.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Beetween. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.