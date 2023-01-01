ReadPaper is a professional paper reading platform and academic exchange community launched by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Digital Economy Research Institute. It contains nearly 200 million papers, nearly 270 million authors of scientific research papers, and nearly 30,000 universities and research institutions, including nature, science , cell, pnas, pubmed, arxiv, acl, cvpr and other well-known journal conferences, covering all known disciplines such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, materials, finance, computer science, psychology, biomedicine, etc., creating a professional academic discussion community. Scientific research cannot be separated from the help of papers. How to understand papers and read them well is a big proposition in itself. Our mission is: "Let there be no difficult-to-read papers in the world."

Website: readpaper.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ReadPaper. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.