WebCatalogWebCatalog
ReadPaper

ReadPaper

readpaper.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the ReadPaper app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

ReadPaper is a professional paper reading platform and academic exchange community launched by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Digital Economy Research Institute. It contains nearly 200 million papers, nearly 270 million authors of scientific research papers, and nearly 30,000 universities and research institutions, including nature, science , cell, pnas, pubmed, arxiv, acl, cvpr and other well-known journal conferences, covering all known disciplines such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, materials, finance, computer science, psychology, biomedicine, etc., creating a professional academic discussion community. Scientific research cannot be separated from the help of papers. How to understand papers and read them well is a big proposition in itself. Our mission is: "Let there be no difficult-to-read papers in the world."

Website: readpaper.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ReadPaper. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

百度学术

百度学术

xueshu.baidu.com

腾讯乐享

腾讯乐享

lexiangla.com

CSDN

CSDN

csdn.net

FlowUs

FlowUs

flowus.cn

纽约时报

纽约时报

cn.nytimes.com

知乎

知乎

zhihu.com

搜狗

搜狗

sogou.com

百度贴吧

百度贴吧

tieba.baidu.com

慕课网

慕课网

imooc.com

脉脉

脉脉

maimai.cn

百度百科

百度百科

baike.baidu.com

RiceQuant

RiceQuant

ricequant.com